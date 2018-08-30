Xiaomi to launch three Redmi 6-series smartphones on September 5: Know more

JUST IN
Nokia 6.1 Plus to go on sale on Flipkart today: Price, launch offer & more
Business Standard

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi 6-series smartphone in India on September 5. The series includes entry-level Redmi 6A, budget-centric Redmi 6 and a premium budget offering the Redmi 6 Pro. Launched earlier this year in China, the Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 sport 18:9 aspect ratio screen. However, the Redmi 6 Pro would be the company’s first budget smartphone with a notch-based screen.

Here are key features and specifications of the Redmi 6-series:

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

This entry-level smartphone sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) screen stretched in 18:9 aspect ratio. The dualSIM smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, expandable via microSD slot that supports card of up to 256GB capacity. For imaging, the phone features a 13-megapixel primary camera of f/2.2 aperture size on the back and a 5MP lens on the front for selfies. Powering the phone is a 3,000 mAh battery. The phone boots Google Android-based MIUI 9 operating system.

Xiaomi Redmi 6

The budget smartphone features similar design compared to the Redmi 6A. However, it features a dual camera module on the back that supports artificial intelligence-based portrait mode. The Redmi 6 also sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) screen stretched in 18:9 aspect ratio. The dualSIM smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with either 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage, expandable via microSD slot that supports card of up to 256GB capacity. For imaging, the phone features a 12MP+5MP dual camera module on the back and a 5MP lens on the front for selfies. Powering the phone is a 3,000 mAh battery. The phone boots Google Android-based MIUI 9 operating system.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

The premium budget smartphone sports a 5.84-inch fullHD+ screen stretched in 19:9 aspect ratio due to notch on the top. The dualSIM smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 system-on-chip (SoC). It comes in three RAM and storage configurations – 3GB/32GB, 4GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB. The phone features a dedicated storage expansion slot that supports card of up to 256GB capacity. For imaging, the phone features a 12MP+5MP dual camera module on the back and a 5MP lens on the front for selfies. The rear camera supports AI imaging for bokeh effect and portrait shots. Powering the phone is a 4,000 mAh battery. The phone boots Google Android-based MIUI 9 operating system.
First Published: Thu, August 30 2018. 14:24 IST

