Yahoo Mail app for iOS, Android smartphones gets new features: Details here

on Wednesday announced it is rolling out a feature update for its Mail app. The update is available for both Android and iOS operating systems. Among the new features are the group by sender, receipts view, and one-tap unsubscribe. says these features will help users in uncluttering of the inbox, to save time and improve productivity.

“ Mail has been a part of consumers' lives for 25 years, so we know how important it is for people to quickly find what they need, whether it’s tomorrow’s flight departure time or how much was spent during a weekend getaway with friends,” said Josh Jacobson, GM & SVP Yahoo Communications.

The update includes the following features:

Updated Top-of-Inbox Navigation: It enables contextual filters for users to toggle between ‘Inbox,’ ‘Attachments,’ ‘Starred’, and more. It also includes a ‘Travel’ filter for users to manage their travel itineraries through email, where they can keep track of all their travel reservations.

Group by Sender: It will allow users to ‘group’ emails by domain name to quickly find important messages, deals, or delete all messages from a sender at once.

Receipts View: With this feature, users can see receipts from all orders at once, to make returns faster and track spending patterns.

One-tap unsubscribe: Users can unsubscribe from one or many brand promo emails and newsletters all in one place, with a single tap.

Connect All Your Accounts: Users can access their Yahoo, Gmail, AOL, Microsoft, or other account(s) in one place and take advantage of extra features.

Subscriptions Renewal Reminders: The updated top-of-inbox alerts will remind users when a free trial is expiring or a paid subscription is about to renew.

Attachments: It displays all attachments in the user's inbox with the ability to filter by files (pdfs, word docs, jpeg) and photos. Users do not have to open all emails individually to check for an attachment.