Year in review 2022: Apple Watch 8 to Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, best smartwatches

Smartwatches have changed a lot over the years. They can be worn for a plethora of reasons, from health-and-fitness to lifestyle and adventure. As wearable tech becomes more advanced, users have started appreciating the advantages they have over traditional ones. For example, the traditional watches were good for keeping track of the time, calendar and date. However, smartwatches add a lot on top of these generic uses. These double up as health monitors, and even assist you in finding direction. That said, let us take a look at the five best smartwatches launched in 2022:

Series 8

Though an incremental upgrade over the predecessor, the Series 8 has the new sensors for holistic health-and-fitness measurements going for it. It introduced temperature sensors for insights into women’s health. Besides, it got the crash detection, compass backtrack, and other features that Apple introduced in the WatchOS 9. However, these features are not exclusive to Watch Series 8.

Price: Rs 45,900

Galaxy Watch5 Pro

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is among the best Android watches. It boasts a 1.4-inch circular AMOLED screen, which is bright and displays accurate colour. There is an auto-brightness feature to adjust the brightness based on ambient light conditions, making it easy to use under sunlight. It has a route workout mode to help in navigation and has a track-back feature to find your way back. The ability to respond to messages directly on the wrist is a rarity in the Android space. And the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro can do this.

Price: Rs 44,999 onwards

Nord Watch

Nord Watch is one of the best smartwatches in the budget segment. The display of the Nord Watch has been the most impressive thing. It sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen, which is rare in this segment. The screen is responsive, responsive, and bright enough to stay legible in bright outdoor conditions. Rounding off the package is its elegant design, excellent on-battery time, and multiple sports modes built-in for fitness sessions. The can monitor heart rate, blood oxygen and stress levels, and produce an overall health summary.

Price: Rs 4,999

Fenix 7x Solar

The Fenix 7X is possibly the best multi-sport watch. It has a solid build, excellent accuracy and a host of activity tracking options. Supported by the Connect app, it offers accurate and detailed information. And if you are out in the sun most of the time, the solar charging keeps topping up the battery extending the battery life. Solar charging strip runs between the bezel and the display. For someone into sports, adventure, running, and working out then the Fenix 7X makes a perfect companion.

Price: Rs 98,990

Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is not very different from last year’s Galaxy Watch 4, but comes with a handful of incremental upgrades. Its battery life is up to 10 hours longer, while the device is also more durable against scratches because of a sapphire crystal glass display. Samsung has squeezed in a larger battery without changing the dimensions. Besides the 3-in-1 BioActive sensor, the watch includes a temperature analysis sensor for accurate tracking.

Price: Rs 27,999 onwards