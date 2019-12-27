Year in Review: From Jabra and Bose, top 5 Bluetooth earphones of 2019

The year 2019 saw several quality true wireless earphones being launched. But the technology will still take some time before it becomes everyone's audio accessory. Bluetooth headphones, meanwhile, are not going anywhere in a hurry.

Some people still fear that little earbuds would be lost as they have a tendency to fall off ears. These people still would prefer Bluetooth. From a large battery life and noise cancellation to immersive bass, top names in the Bluetooth earphone market offered some of the best features that audiophiles loved in 2019. The support for virtual assistants — Google Assistant and Siri — did make it a lot easier to go about everyday tasks apart from listening to music. The addition of the location tracker also impressed.

Some of the best Bluetooth earphone launches wowed audiophiles this year. Business Standard lists top 5 Bluetooth earphones launched in 2019:

Elite 85h

The Elite 85h is a pair of premium Bluetooth headphones priced Rs 28,999. Though expensive, this product impresses with its features and performance. It has an impressive on-battery time of up to 30 hours on single charge. What is even more impressive is that it takes only an hour to fully replenish its drained out battery; that makes it a perfect companion for someone always on the go.

A delight to use, the Elite 85h packs the oomph to satisfy everyone.

Skullcandy Crusher ANC

These headphones are a bit pricey for Rs 24,999, but they are a treat for audiophiles. The product’s bass-heavy tuning is amazing, and so is its sensory bass feature; battery life, comfort and Tile feature are all very good. The Crusher ANC’s appeal lies in its noise cancellation and its unique and impressive sensory bass feature.

WH-XB900N

Sony’s WH-XB900N is not for the faint-hearted. Expect shockwaves the first time you put them on, especially if you are not careful with the content you play. Despite its limitations, it’s still the best on-the-ear headphone pair in its price range. The WH-XB900N is highly recommended for everyday use — music, movies or otherwise — especially for its 30-hour battery life and a reasonable price tag of Rs 16,990.

The Headphones 700 is a leader in call quality, noise cancellation, and comfort. The overall sound quality is beautifully balanced with clear vocals, pronounced notes, and satisfactory bass levels. A battery life of 20 hours, the ability to connect with two devices simultaneously and the pleasure of a great sound are not the only reason why you should spend Rs 34,500 on the Headphones 700. It’s worth its price because, besides being beautiful, it has the industry-best call quality, noise-cancellation, and comfort, over and above standard features.

Blaupunkt’s BH-21 EQZ is one of the most comfortable mid-range headphones and comes with a great sound quality. Priced at Rs 2,999, these headphones have a simple and minimal design. The signature Blaupunkt high-definition sound is music to the ear, and considering the price point and comfort, it is one of the best pair of headphones available in the segment.



