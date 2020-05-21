YouTube adds 'Bedtime Reminders' feature on its Android, iOS app: Know more

is now rolling out a ‘bedtime reminders’ feature to help user cut down on their on-screen time and sleep on time. The feature joins the platform’s wellness and screen time tools, which were first released as a part of Google’s Digital Wellbeing initiative.

The feature lets user set a reminder at specific times to stop watching videos and go to bed.

"You set start and end times in your Settings, including whether or not you want the prompt to interrupt a video or wait until the video is over. You'll also be able to dismiss or snooze the reminder," the company said in a statement.

The new feature by is now rolling out for devices on Android and iOS platform, and it will be reach out to everyone in a graded manner.





ALSO READ: How to transfer Google Play Music library to YouTube Music using smartphone

As part of Digital WellBeing features, the YouTube app also has a ‘Take a Break’ feature that lets users set reminders to take a break from watching videos. These reminders can be set to appear every 15, 30, 60, 90 or 180 minutes.

YouTube also has a ‘Scheduled notification digest’ feature that allows users to combine all of the daily push notifications into a single combined notification.

Additionally, the app also has a ‘Disable notification sounds’ and ‘vibrations’ feature. These features ensure that notifications from the YouTube app are sent silently during a specified time period each day.