Zoom Events for virtual, hybrid conferences launched in India: Details here

Video conferencing platform on Wednesday announced the availability of Events, an all-in-one platform with the power to produce immersive and engaging virtual experiences for Indian users.

The company said that Events combines the reliability and scalability of Zoom Webinars, Zoom Meetings and Team Chat in one comprehensive solution for event organisers, with the ability to produce live events for internal or external audiences of almost any size.

"The preference for virtual and hybrid events is growing as people continue to look for flexibility in how they connect, learn, work and attend events," Sameer Raje, General Manager and Head of and SAARC Region at Zoom, said in a statement.

"Event organisers are on the lookout for a comprehensive, intuitive and easily scalable platform for hosting interactive and engaging events and Zoom delivers the perfect solution," Raje added.

The platform said that since launching in 2021, more than 7,000 customers had used Zoom Events, and the platform has averaged more than 150 events daily.

Zoom also hosted Zoomtopia 2021 on Zoom Events, delivering the latest and greatest in the world of communications to more than 30,000 virtual attendees worldwide.

"With Zoom Events, customers can produce and host impactful virtual experiences, including customer, company and public events and reach more people in engaging ways. We are excited to bring this innovation to our customers in to help them create memorable events which attendees will love," Raje said.

Zoom Events enables businesses across industries to seamlessly host virtual and hybrid experiences, including company events like all-hands and sales summits and external events like user conferences.

