JUST IN
More Apple services coming to Microsoft Xbox, Windows 11: Details here
Toyota admits data of nearly 300,000 customers exposed since July 2017
Apple to sell ad space for TV+ next year during sports league : Report
Samsung unveils One UI 5 for Galaxy, expanded collaboration with Google
Only OTT communication players to be regulated under new telecom bill: Rpt
Fifth beta of watchOS 9.1 released by Apple for developer testing
Lufthansa airline takes 'U-turn,' allows Apple AirTags on flights
Google allows Donald Trump's app Truth Social on Play Store: Report
It's hard for Meta's virtual-reality avatars to have legs, says Zuckerberg
Crypto hackers set for record year after looting over $3 billion: Report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Spam messages, once a menace on SMS platforms are now all over Whatsapp
Signal to remove support for SMS messages on Android to improve security
Business Standard

Microsoft brings animated avatars to 'Teams' software in metaverse push

Earlier this week, Microsoft and Meta partnered to bring Microsoft Teams to the Quest headsets soon

Topics
Metaverse | Microsoft | virtual reality

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Reuters
Microsoft (Photo: Reuters)

Microsoft has announced to bring your digital avatar right into its video conferencing software 'Teams'.

With the new update, the company will bring 'animated avatars' to Teams in its premium section 'Microsoft Teams Premium' with features like AI-generated tasks and meeting guides.

The update is set to arrive in December in preview, and the cost is expected to be $10 per user per month, said the company during its at 'Ignite 2022' event.

"We are introducing Teams Premium meeting offering that includes Intelligent Recap, a powerful new AI experience, like a virtual assistant during meetings even in your absence. It creates tasks, automatically generates chapters from the meeting, and shares personalized highlights from the recording," the tech giant added.

"Nearly 51 per cent of GenZs envision working in the metaverse in the next two years. Mesh avatars for Teams lets users create custom avatars to represent themselves so they can take a break from the camera but still have a physical presence in Teams meetings," the company added.

Teams Premium section also includes other features such as AI-powered live translations for captions, enabling meeting participants to view captions in any of 40 spoken languages so that everyone can join the discussion in the language of their choice.

Earlier this week, Microsoft and Meta partnered to bring Microsoft Teams to the Quest headsets soon.

--IANS

shs/na

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Metaverse

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 12:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU