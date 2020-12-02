Zoom for iPad, Wakeout for iPhone recognised Apple's App Store Best of 2020

-
Apple Inc on Wednesday announced its App Store Best of 2020 winners. Video conferencing app Zoom and health and fitness app Wakeout! are amongst the 15 apps and games shortlisted by the American technology giant. Zoom is recognised as the iPad app of the year, and Wakeout! is recognised as the iPhone app of the year. According to Apple Inc, the winner apps and games proved to be essential for making life easier, healthier, and more connected this year.
“Notable for their high quality, creative design, usability, and innovative technology, these apps and games are equally celebrated for their positive cultural impact, helpfulness, and importance,” Apple Inc said in a statement.
Here are the Apple’s App Store Best of 2020 winners:
Best Apps of 2020
- iPhone App of the Year: Wakeout!, developed by Andres Canella
- iPad App of the Year: Zoom
- Mac App of the Year: Fantastical, developed by Flexibits
- Apple TV App of the Year: Disney+
- Apple Watch App of the Year: Endel
Best Games of 2020
- iPhone Game of the Year: “Genshin Impact,” from miHoYo
- iPad Game of the Year: “Legends of Runeterra,” from Riot Games
- Mac Game of the Year: “Disco Elysium,” from ZA/UM
- Apple TV Game of the Year: “Dandara Trials of Fear,” from Raw Fury
- Apple Arcade Game of the Year: “Sneaky Sasquatch,” from RAC7
App Trends of 2020
- Shine, for helping users practice self care
- Caribu, for connecting families to loved one
- “Pokémon GO,” for reinventing the way we play, from Niantic
- ShareTheMeal, for helping users make a difference
- Explain Everything Whiteboard, for helping bring remote classrooms to life
To commemorate these 15 apps and games, Apple has create the first-ever physical App Store Best of 2020 award. Inspired by the signature blue App Store icon, each award reveals the App Store logo set into 100 per cent recycled aluminium, with the name of the winner engraved on the other side.
“This year, more than ever before, some of our most creative and connected moments happened in apps. This was thanks to the amazing work of developers who introduced fresh, helpful app experiences throughout the year,” said Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow, in a statement.
“Around the world, we saw remarkable efforts from so many developers, and these Best of 2020 winners are 15 outstanding examples of that innovation. From helping us stay fit and mindful, to keeping our children’s education on track, to helping fight hunger, their impact was meaningful to so many of us,” the statement added.
