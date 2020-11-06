Armed man arrested in Philadelphia amid plot to attack vote-counting centre

-
ALSO READ
Stay calm and fingers crossed: A quick history of delayed US poll results
Biden says he would declare Covid-19 action plan on day 1 of presidency
Long lines seen outside polling stations as Americans head out to vote
Trump failed to take pandemic, presidency seriously, says Obama
Vice President Pence criticises DNC, previews themes for RNC convention
Amid the ongoing vote count in the US Presidential election, police have made an arrest in Philadelphia for an alleged plot to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Thursday night (local time), where the votes are still being counted.
According to the New York Post, the arrest was made following a tip-off about a group of people from Virginia driving to the convention center. Police have seized a weapon from the vehicle, in which the accused was traveling.
The arrest came at a time when the tabulation of mail-in ballots is underway inside the convention center in the battleground state amid the nail-biting fixture between the incumbent Donald Trump and Democrat nominee Joe Biden.
Currently, Trump is leading the state by a thin margin with over 90 per cent votes tabulated.
Pennsylvania is among the battleground states where Biden and Trump are having a close contest in a bid to reach the 270 electoral votes mark.
According to CNN, Biden is leading the presidential race with 253 electoral votes while Trump is behind with 213 as the counting in the key states is still underway.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor