Mitch McConnell, other GOP leaders back Donald Trump in questioning results

-
ALSO READ
US Senate Majority Leader McConnell says pre-election Covid deal unlikely
Must understand Trump supporters, their issues: Indian-American lawmakers
US Presidential elections 2020: Biden says he would represent all Americans
Biden says he would declare Covid-19 action plan on day 1 of presidency
Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said President Donald Trump is “within his rights” to consider challenging results of the presidential election and has no obligation to accept projections based on vote counts that Joe Biden won.
McConnell and Republican leaders in Congress have withheld any congratulations or acknowledgement of the results since Biden took on the mantle of president-elect on Saturday.
In his first public remarks since then, McConnell said no states have certified the results of the election, even as he pointed out that Republicans won in Senate and House races they were expected to lose. ”We have the system in place to consider concerns, and President Trump is 100 per cent within his rights to look to allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options,” McConnell said Monday on the Senate floor.
ALSO READ: US election: AG allows voting probes but warns against 'far-fetched' claims
McConnell and most other top congressional Republicans haven’t repeated Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of widespread vote fraud.
Texas GOP Senator John Cornyn, asked whether he saw evidence of improper voting or tabulations, said he didn’t begrudge the president using the process to challenge the outcome. “In the end they’re going to have to come up with some facts and evidence,” he said. “But that’s not my job, that’s his campaign’s job.” Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a close Trump ally, said he encouraged the president not to concede.
“The election is not over until the votes are counted and the legal challenges are decided,” Graham said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor