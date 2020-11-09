Republicans split on Biden's election win as Trump refuses to admit defeat

-
ALSO READ
Trump has shown reckless disregard for wellbeing of citizens: Kamala Harris
Vice President Pence criticises DNC, previews themes for RNC convention
In 3 big states, Joe Biden looks to rebuild Democrats' 'Blue Wall'
Trump accepts nomination, calls Biden 'destroyer of American greatness'
US elections 2020: Biden urges Trump to support nationwide mask mandate
Republicans are split on the projected win by President-elect Joe Biden even as President Donald Trump refused to concede defeat, claiming widespread voter fraud.
Some GOP lawmakers were more accepting of Biden's lead on Sunday, after he was projected the winner, while others leaned more into Trump's narrative of voter fraud, championing legal challenges by his campaign, reported The Hill.
Senator Mitt Romney of Utah is one of two Republican senators who congratulated the president-elect on his win on Saturday, although he said that Trump will 'keep on fighting until the very end'.
"You're not gonna change the nature of President Trump in these last days, apparently, of his presidency," Romney said.
Moments after Biden was projected to be the winner of the US presidential elections, Trump refused to concede defeat, saying that the election was "far from over", and promised legal challenges by his re-election campaign.
Maryland Republican Governor Larry Hogan said on Sunday that though any potential evidence of widespread voter fraud should be released, but he doesn't believe anything will overturn the projected election results.
"There are legal processes if you think there are mistakes, but I don't think we're gonna see anything that's gonna overturn this election," The Hill quoted Hogan, who spoke to CNN's "State of the Union."
Senator Pat Toomey also said that the news outlets were 'probably correct' to declare the winner of the election but stated that there was a reason why the count was done.
Earlier, former President George W Bush also called Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to congratulate him on his election victory, while also congratulating Trump for a hard-fought election.
"They [the people] have spoken, and their voices will continue to be heard through elected Republicans at every level of government," Bush said.
Trump's campaign has filed several lawsuits to challenge the results in a few battleground states after the president spent months spreading unsubstantiated claims that mail-in ballots could open the election up to fraud, reported The Hill.
On the other hand, Senator Roy Blunt did not acknowledge Biden's victory, instead noting that it was time for the President to present the facts, referring to allegations of voter fraud by the President.
"It's time for the president's lawyers to present the facts, and it's time for those facts to speak for themselves," Blunt told an American broadcast network.GOP South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem asserted that Biden's win was the result of 'illegal activities'.
Noem insisted that 'computer glitches' and reports of 'dead people voting in Pennsylvania' were examples of widespread fraud, reported New York Times.
"When you break the process on which we elect our leaders, you will break America forever," she said.
"Every legal challenge should be heard," said Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, the House minority leader. "Then and only then will America decide who won the race."
Likewise, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina urged Mr. Trump to refuse to concede and fight on.
"Do not accept the media's declaration of Biden," said Graham, on Fox News on Sunday morning. He called the election "contested" and urged: "Do not concede, Mr President. Fight hard."
Meanwhile, several Republican leaders and lawmakers, including Vice President Mike Pence, have refrained from making comments on Biden's win, which has left Trump to battle against the election results without the full vocal support of his party behind him.
Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, defeated Trump in a closely contested election and will be the 46th president of the United States. He is the oldest person elected President in the history of the US at the age of 78.
In his third attempt at the White House, Biden, a four-decade Washington figure as a Senator and then a vice president, received more than 74 million votes, 4 million more than Trump, and more than any other presidential candidate.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor