Topics of next Trump-Biden debate to include Covid-19, national security

The next debate between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic contender Joseph Biden will focus on several topics including COVID-19 and national security, the Commission on Presidential debates said in a statement on Friday.
"Kristen Welker, moderator of the October 22, 2020 presidential debate, has selected the topics for that debate," the Commission said.
The full list of topics includes fighting COVID-19, American families, Race in America, climate change, national security and leadership, it added.
The next debate will be held on October 22 at Belmont University in Nashville.
