Age Code: Nutrition and science are reshaping the pursuit of healthy ageing

By David Cox

Published by Harper Collins

405 pages ₹599

The village of Bama, an agricultural community set amid the limestone mountains of China’s Guangxi region, was once little known. Over the last decade, however, it has transformed into a hub of “longevity tourism” that attracts wellness enthusiasts from across the world.

A centenarian hotspot, residents here are five times more likely to cross 100 years than anywhere else in China. The secret? Clean air, resilient genes, mineral-rich waters, and a diet of primarily steamed food. They also owe their long lives to a clean gut — a common link between centenarians everywhere.

Our growing fascination with longevity has sparked a wave of discoveries. The secrets to rewinding our biological clocks are emerging from completely different worlds: The ancient, time-tested wisdom of remote communities like Bama and Okinawa, and the cutting-edge laboratories of modern scientists.

In The Age Code: The New Science of Food and How It Can Save Us, David Cox, a neuroscientist-turned-health journalist, brings these worlds together in an expansive and intriguing book. Unlike a typical book on nutrition, he jumps straight into the thick of emerging ageing science. He volunteers for nearly every diagnostic test at the frontier of nutritional longevity. With data in hand, Dr Cox layers his personal experiences with the latest research, historical insights, and socioeconomic context from around the globe, delivering a first-hand account of exactly how these dietary breakthroughs worked for him, and how they might turn out for others.

His reporting on the Covid-19 pandemic and the links between ageing and disease vulnerability originally sparked the idea for this book. As he delved into the “strange and compelling” universe of ageing science, or geroscience, the more he realised the extent to which our diets dictate how we age. After all, our lifespans may have increased from previous generations, but not our “healthspan” — the number of years we are alive before contracting a chronic disease.

Even as the longevity movement has evolved into a billion-dollar industry over the past decade or so, our daily habits often pull us in the opposite direction. Yet, researchers and tech startups continue to tempt us with the promise of a longer human shelf life.

Dr Cox understands that we live in a time when we are saturated with conflicting dietary advice and literature on what should populate our plates. Moreover, an unhealthy obsession with longevity can backfire, as recently seen in the case of biohacker Bryan Johnson.

Balance is key. As a victim of the “middle-age spread” in his mid-thirties (a shift in body composition), Dr Cox is focused on building back his health and function closer to his chronological age.

The series of diagnostic tests Dr Cox undergoes over two years in top medical clinics and institutes across the world offers a vivid perspective on how nutrition is understood in modern science, and how dedicated researchers are working to crack the “age code”.

It takes him places: Such as a windowless room in a plush London longevity clinic. For 15 minutes, his nose is clamped shut with a paperclip as he gulps air in and out of a plastic tube. Mark Roberts, the clinic’s “longevity guru”, is helping him determine his resting metabolic rate. Elsewhere, he shifts his focus to analysing his visceral fat and adopts a diet designed to reduce it. On other occasions, he undergoes a high-fibre regimen, a gut microbiome test, and an organ-ageing analysis.

Split into three sections, the book explores how Big Food damages our lives, how whole foods and their hidden micronutrients can restore our health, and whether Big Tech’s growing influence on longevity science can truly help us. Dr Cox focuses on 10 main drivers of nutritional stress that lead to degenerative ageing, including metabolic stress, acid load, a lack of fibre, and the timing of our meals. Some of this material will feel familiar and repetitive, and Dr Cox attempts to rejuvenate it with a new spin, with mixed results.

Written with a light personal touch, the book is an easy, conversational read. It unpacks concepts like the “longevity switch”, “biomarkers of death”, and “digital twins”, making them accessible to a lay reader. At times, the narrative can feel scattered and overwrought. It will also make a reader question: When did eating and ageing become so complicated?

Of course, ageing is about more than just nutrition. But controlling what we eat is perhaps the most important — and challenging — part of the equation today. Ultimately, the book urges readers not to take ageing for granted, but to weaponise the available tools — and good food — to age more mindfully, and in turn, slow the process down.