Najma Heptulla: A trailblazer in Indian politics with a life full of firsts

In Pursuit of Democracy: Beyond Party Lines

Author: Najma Heptulla

Publisher: Rupa

Pages: 238

Price: Rs 695

A Muslim woman in public service who rose to a career pinnacle in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Najma Heptulla’s biography chronicles a fascinating journey that swept aside stereotypes and fashioned a career almost entirely on her own terms.

Almost entirely? Dr Heptulla’s greatest ambition — to become chairman of the Rajya Sabha (and vice-president of India) — remained unfulfilled for reasons that will forever be a mystery. No one could have been more qualified for the position. But in her book, Dr Heptulla doesn’t waste time