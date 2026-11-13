Spices: A flavourful history of global trade, power and colonial conquest

Spices: A Global History

by Fred Czarra

Published by Pan Macmillan

176 pages ₹425

On the brink of 2027, anyone who still believes the kitchen is solely a woman’s domain is, quite frankly, past their expiration date. Spices: A Global History, part of The Edible Series, is a reminder that what happens in our kitchens — and takes pride of place on our spice racks — has never been merely dom­estic, but for centuries rooted in geopolitics and global trade.

Published in India for the first time in an elegantly illustrated new edition in paperback, this book, originally written in 2009, takes readers on a whirlwind ride with spices, tracing where they come from, how they traveled across the seas, and who controlled and fought over them. India, naturally, features in some parts of this journey, although not prominently enough.

In a slim volume, Fred Czarra, who was an educator and historian, notes that while we often marvel at tales of spices and the exotic lands they come from, it is “easy to overlook the historical context of these once highly prized commodities and the significance of the spice trade that developed around them”. Many of us will remember learning about the rise of the spice trade and how it shaped culture and commerce across the world in our history textbooks. This book expands on that familiar outline, connecting global events in a narrative peppered with historical trivia and anecdotes.

The great appetite for spices, after all, brought a cross-cultural exchange between diverse regions, changing culinary habits and triggering the first global age and the beginnings of economic globalisation.

The book charts this chronological journey. From the ancient and medieval worlds, we move through the age of exploration, industrialisation, the 20th century and beyond. The author chooses to focus on prominent spices: cinnamon, cloves, black pepper, nutmeg and chilli pepper. The book briskly explores their discovery, trade and uses to map the movements of different groups of spice traders, rulers and consumers over time.

In the ancient world, we dive into spice trading as a thriving parallel universe for more than 3,000 years, from China south to South East Asia, India and Arabia, of which Western Europe knew little about. The trade was connected with the Mediterranean from the south west to Arabia and Africa and from the north east via the Silk Road across central Asia, moving via an intricate network of caravans and ships, the latter driven by seasonal winds.

Cinnamon became the hero of this trade. Variations of myths and tales abound about how cinnamon, originating in Ceylon and southern India, made its way around the world. The Phoenicians claimed cinnamon sticks were brought to Arabia by large birds to build their nests on mountain precipices. How Arabians got their hands on the coveted sticks from their nests makes for a rather morbid story. Although the book periodically slips into dry retellings of historical events, it works best when weaving in interesting anecdotes about how spices connected people, cultures, and food history.

As cinnamon came to be the most sought after spice in the ancient world, it was controlled by China in South and East Asia (despite not growing it). The rise of the Roman Empire, too, fuell­ed the desire for more spices. But as the Roman empire declined, transitioning into the medieval world, several spice trading networks were lost.

Under Prophet Muhammad, and the growing strength of Islam, came the rise of cities in Syria, Baghdad and Basra, a major hub of the eastern spice trading route for centuries. Meanwhile, with The Crusades, the West’s military response to Islamic influence, came a turning point in the history of spices in the 12th and 13th centuries: European culinary patterns shifted, and spices began to be used in food as well as in medicines. So ingrained did the nutmeg become in European culture in later centuries, for example, that it was fashionable among the wealthy to carry strings of nutmeg around accompanied by a grater, to sprinkle over drinks and meals, as depicted in paintings of the time.

And then came the Spice Wars, as Portugal, Spain, the Netherlands, and England competed for market share in South and Southeast Asia, searching for alternate routes and ushering in an age of maritime conflict and colonial conquest.

Spanning industrialisation, shifting empires, the world wars, the rise of the slave trade, and spice adulteration, the book covers considerable ground. To its credit, the book also acknowledges the darker side of the trade: while spices boosted certain economies, it fuelled monopolies that were often built on myth and that deeply harmed other cultures. The book makes for an engaging primer on a complex subject, though its gaze remains decidedly Western.

The reviewer is a Delhi-based journalist and author