Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 05:44 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / World Book Fair 2025: Your ultimate guide to Delhi's book extravaganza

World Book Fair 2025: Your ultimate guide to Delhi's book extravaganza

World Book Fair 2025 is all set to begin this weekend, Feb 1 at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi for all book lovers. Documentaries, panel discussions and round tables are among the exciting events

Book Fair

Book Fair

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One of the most anticipated events for all the book lovers, World Book Fair 2025 is all set to begin this weekend, Feb 1 at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. This event includes round tables, documentaries, panel discussions, and literary analysis. The book fair is scheduled to begin this Saturday. 
 
In addition to pavilion and lounge upgrades and expansions, this edition will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution. Enthusiasts from more than 50 countries will participate in the event, which takes place from February 1 to 9. The event will be inaugurated by Indian President Droupadi Murmu. 

World Book Fair 2025: Dates and Venue

From February 1 to February 9, 2025, the New Delhi World Book Fair is scheduled to take place. The Bharat Mandapam, located at Pragati Maidan's Ground Floor Halls 2–6, New Delhi, India, will host the event. The fair is open to visitors every day from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM.
 

World Book Fair 2025: How to Purchase Tickets?

Ticket Sales- Buy online tickets on NBT India website at www.nbtindia.gov.in from 26 January and offline from the given information:
 
Rs. 20/- for Adults, Rs. 10/- For Children
Free Entry for Students in School Uniforms and for Senior Citizens.

Also Read

Virat Kohli after being felicitated by DDCA

DDCA president felicitates Virat Kohli for playing 100 Tests for India

manufacturing

Key infra sectors' growth slows to 4% in Dec 2024, shows govt data

asteroid

Global defence plan triggered as 100-metre asteroid may hit earth in 2032

Inox Wind's Board approves fund raising of upto Rs. 800 Crores

Inox Wind Q3 result: Profit jumps to Rs 239 cr backed by revenues

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League playoff draw: Man City to take on Real Madrid

World Book Fair 2025: Nearest Metro Station

The Delhi Metro's Supreme Court Metro Station is the one nearest to Pragati Maidan, the site of the World Book Fair, and is situated on the Blue Line. There will be shuttle service starting at Gate 10.

World Book Fair 2025: Theme 

This year, the theme of the World book fair is ‘We, The People of India’. Yuvraj Malik, director of the National Book Trust (NBT) stated, "It will promote the 75th year of the Indian Constitution and a celebration of our rich culture, which will be a great learning experience for our young citizens. The book fair will feature more than 1,000 writers, authors and speakers, with more than 600 literary programmes and more than 200 cultural events". 

World Book Fair 2025: Insights 

The organizers stated that installations, books, movies, and cultural programs will highlight India's ideals and history at a dedicated themed pavilion. Focus will also be on other aspects of the Indian Constitution, including a panel discussion on women's contributions to the Constitution on February 4. With the theme "Roos Se Aayi Kitabein (books from Russia)," the international pavilion will highlight Russian theater, music, cinema, and cuisine. 
 
Authors and speakers from France, Qatar, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Iran, and Lithuania will also be present at the exhibition. Additionally, visitors will have the opportunity to participate in interactive sessions with authors and attend panel discussions on a variety of issues, such as “Fiction’s Role in Mental and Emotional well being” to “Climate Underdogs: From India to the world, a global call to action”.
 
The "Kidz Kingdom," or children's zone, will also be a new feature. It will include a variety of activities like storytelling sessions, calligraphy classes, workshops for caricature and painting, and quizzes. To display the work of illustrators in publishing, an illustrator cornor will be established. Musical bands, dancers, contestants, and folklore choreographic ensembles will all perform throughout cultural evenings.
 

More From This Section

Book

Everyday Reading: Tracing the evolution of Hindi magazine culture

book

Exploring the beauty and dark past of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Mastering Disruption: A Practical Guide to Understanding New-Age Business Models

K Ganesh's book offers insights to navigate modern business complexities

Mad About Cuba: A Malayali Revisits the Revolution

'Mad about Cuba': Exploring the unique connection between Cuba and Kerala

DARK LABORATORY: On Columbus, the Caribbean, and the Origins of the Climate Crisis

Dark Laboratory: Tao Leigh Goffe ties environmental collapse to colonialism

Topics : world book fair Book fair New Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon