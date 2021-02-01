Budget 2021 has deprived Assam from share of central taxes: Congress

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2021 is fiscally stimulating, but more on expenditure side
Budget 2021 aims to reset economy with honesty in numbers, without doles
Congress says Budget fails to address the issues, terms it 'anti-farmer'
Budget 2021: Govt to revise definition of small companies, says FM
Budget 2021: Rs 3,726 crore allocated for forthcoming Census, says FM
-
The opposition Congress in Assam said on Monday that though the Union Budget has sanctioned some funds for the road projects and tea garden workers in the poll-bound state, it has largely deprived Assam.
Congress leader Debabrata Saikia said that the BJP government in Assam and at the Centre always announce projects but their implementations are extremely feeble.
"The BJP government at the Centre had assured to rejuvenate two paper mills in Assam, recognise six tribal communities as Scheduled Tribes and implement the Assam Accord in toto, but the promises were only made in the papers as nothing happened in reality," Saikia told the media.
He said the BJP government has done nothing for the lakhs of workers associated with the 850 big tea gardens in Assam and the complicated labour laws are also badly affecting the economy of the workers.
The Congress leader said that the Central government has also deprivided Assam from the share of central taxes.
"The Covid induced economy required administration of steroid but the Union Budget just provided paracetamol. Steroids are for faster relief, while paracetamols sure mild to moderate pain," the opposition leader said.
Saikia also said that people expected a lot of relief and support from the Budget as they have been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, but the Central government led by the BJP has upset everyone.
Terming the Budget as "an ointment for the election bound states including Assam", state Congress President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora termed the Budget as 'anti-people' and 'anti-growth'.
"The BJP government has used the floor of the Parliament as a platform to launch election manifestos ahead of the Assembly elections. This Budget is nothing more than an election propaganda full of 'jumlas'," Bora said.
Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry are expected to be held in April-May.
--IANS
sc/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU