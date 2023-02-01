JUST IN
Budget 2023: TV, mobile to be cheaper; gold, imported cars to be dearer
Budget: Initiative to boost lab-grown diamond sector cheers Surat industry
Union Budget 2023: Large potential to be tapped in tourism, says FM
Budget: Atomic energy sector gets lower allocation in FY24 at Rs 25,078 cr
Budget 2023: Govt to revive 50 airports, water aerodromes, landing grounds
Budget 2023: Full text of the speech by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Budget has taken care of every section of society, says Chirag Paswan
Full text of Memorandum explaining the provisions in Finance Bill
Budget 2023: Read full text of Finance Bill as tabled in the Parliament
Budget 2023: Govt allocates Rs 1.96 trillion to Ministry of Home Affairs
You are here: Home » Budget » News
Budget: Initiative to boost lab-grown diamond sector cheers Surat industry
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Budget 2023: TV, mobile to be cheaper; gold, imported cars to be dearer

Mobile phones and TV sets manufactured in India would become cheaper with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing cuts in Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on import of their components

Topics
Budget 2023 | Union Budget | Electronics

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Budget
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Mobile phones and TV sets manufactured in India would become cheaper with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing cuts in Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on import of their components but smokers would have to pay more as the government has increased taxes.

Fully imported cars, including electric vehicles, and those assembled in India with imported parts will also become costlier with the finance minister increasing customs duty.

Following is a list of imported items that will become costlier:

*Cigarettes

*Kitchen chimney

*Imported bicycles and toys

*Fully imported cars and Electric Vehicles

*Imitation jewellery

*Compounded rubber

* Silver dores

*Naphtha

However, certain goods will become cheaper as the government has slashed the customs duty and these are:

* Domestically-manufactured TV sets

* Shrimp feed

* Fish lipid oil used in manufacturing aquatic feed

* Seeds for lab-grown diamonds

* Capital good

*Machinery for manufacturing lithium ion cell to be used in electric vehicles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Budget 2023

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 16:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU