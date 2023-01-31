JUST IN
Budget 2023: Experts expect a boost to decarbonisation, energy transition
Rollout of 5G services can unleash new economic opportunities: Eco Survey
Adequate, affordable finance a constraint in climate action: Eco Survey
Enhanced domestic coal production to replace imports: Economic Survey
Entirely dismantle licensing, inspection and compliance regime: Eco Survey
Promoting int'l trade in rupee to help reduce currency volatility: Survey
Prez's address not enough to satisfy poor, jobless: BSP supremo Mayawati
Global economic factors, recessionary fears led to FPI sell-off: Eco Survey
PLI scheme to make Indian firms competitive, attract investment: Survey
Finance costs, global demand near-term hurdles for auto sector: Eco Survey
You are here: Home » Budget » News
Economic Survey flags concerns on Crypto, pushes for global regulation
icon-arrow-left
Global finance critical to India's climate actions: Economic Survey
Business Standard

Green hydrogen crucial for economic development, energy security: Survey

The mission will facilitate demand creation, production, utilisation and export of green hydrogen and mobilisation of over Rs 8 lakh crore of investments by 2030

Topics
Economic Survey | hydrogen | hydrogen fuel

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

hydrogen
The National Hydrogen Mission and Green Hydrogen Policy have been introduced to enable India to be energy independent by 2047

Green hydrogen will be crucial for India's economic development, energy security and achieving decarbonisation of harder to abate sectors, according to the Economic Survey 2022-23.

The survey tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday stated that from the emerging global momentum on green hydrogen, India can situate this decarbonisation opportunity not just within the context of a low-carbon economy but also as an enabler of energy security and economic development for the nation.

Green hydrogen will be crucial for achieving decarbonisation of harder-to-abate sectors such as fertilisers, refining, methanol, maritime shipping, iron & steel and long-haul transport, the survey said.

Further, the survey said that green hydrogen is also an important element of India's Long Term Low Emissions Development Strategy (LT-LEDS).

With a vision to make India an energy-independent nation, and to de-carbonise critical sectors, the government approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission on January 4, 2023 with an initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore.

The mission will facilitate demand creation, production, utilisation and export of green hydrogen and mobilisation of over Rs 8 lakh crore of investments by 2030.

As per the survey, the energy transition plan is complemented by numerous policies intended to improve the ecosystem to deploy promising technological innovations like green hydrogen.

The National Hydrogen Mission and Green Hydrogen Policy have been introduced to enable India to be energy independent by 2047.

In June 2022, a report by NITI Aayog showed that in the case of India, renewable tariffs have fallen in recent years, and electrolyser costs are expected to fall in the future.

A recent report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (2020) suggested that the cost of electrolysers is crucial for making green hydrogen economically viable.

NITI Aayog's report estimates that the cumulative value of the green hydrogen market in India will be USD 8 billion by 2030 and USD 340 billion by 2050.

The electrolyser market will be approximately USD 5 billion by 2030 and USD 31 billion by 2050.

The country has consistently modified/amended regulatory standards and adopted policy level interventions to support the development and adoption of new technology, the survey said.

India's progress on energy transition may be understood from the fact that it has enhanced its non-fossil fuel-based installed capacity target to 50 per cent in its updated NDC as the target of 40 per cent of the first NDC was achieved well in advance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Economic Survey

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 18:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU