JUST IN
Economic Survey: GDP growth expected to reduce, but govt finances improving
Economic Survey primer: Here are short notes on key economic policy issues
Eco Survey: FDI, IPOs, simplified rules may accelerate M&As in insurance
Economic Survey: Start-up jobs increase 6x even as funding declines
Economic Survey: Non-fossil fuel energy capacity expected to triple by FY30
Day ahead of Budget, FinMin reports robust GST mop up of Rs 1.56 trn in Jan
Budget 2023: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tight rope walk for Sitharaman
Great potential in civil aviation sector; air travel rebounded: Eco Survey
Public-private synergy set to boost climate-resilient infra: Eco Survey
Economic Survey: Labour markets, employment back to pre-pandemic levels
You are here: Home » Budget » News
Prompt measures by govt, RBI contained inflation: Economic Survey
icon-arrow-left
Govt procurement portal GeM catching up with Amazon, Flipkart: Eco Survey
Business Standard

India needs carefully crafted multi-dimensional mineral policy: Eco Survey

The country has resources of nickel, cobalt, molybdenum and heavy REEs, but further exploration would be required to evaluate the quantities of their reserves

Topics
Economic Survey | Budget 2023 | minerals

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

mineral
The shift to a clean energy system is set to drive a huge increase in the requirements for critical minerals

The country needs a carefully crafted multi-dimensional mineral policy to address the issues posed by uneven distribution of rare earth elements, the Economic Survey on Tuesday said.

Cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and rare earth elements (REEs) are critical for producing electric vehicles and batteries and harnessing solar power and wind energy.

"While the demand for critical minerals is set to increase because of the global preference and emphasis towards renewable energy, the global supply chain of the critical minerals is highly concentrated and unevenly distributed. The skewed distribution of the resource poses a supply risk in the face of its enhanced demand.

"A carefully crafted multi-dimensional mineral policy would reduce our dependence and address the problems for the future," the Economic Survey 2022-23 said.

The country has resources of nickel, cobalt, molybdenum and heavy REEs, but further exploration would be required to evaluate the quantities of their reserves.

There is a need to create strategic mineral reserves along the lines of strategic petroleum reserves to ensure a continuous supply of minerals, it said.

Also, policies should consider investing in internal research, including technological innovation for mineral exploration and processing and the development of recycling, reusing, and repurposing technologies.

The shift to a clean energy system is set to drive a huge increase in the requirements for critical minerals.

Lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese and graphite are crucial to battery performance, longevity and energy density. REEs are essential for permanent magnets that are vital for wind turbines and EV motors. Electricity networks need a huge amount of copper and aluminium, with copper being a cornerstone for all electricity-related technologies.

In order to ensure the mineral security of the nation and to attain self-reliance in the area of critical and strategic minerals, the mines ministry created a joint venture company, namely Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL), with participating interests of NALCO, HCL and MECL.

KABIL is mandated to identify and acquire overseas mineral assets of critical and strategic nature, such as lithium and cobalt, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Economic Survey

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 23:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU