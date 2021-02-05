Transparency, tax stability key guiding principles of Budget 2021-22: FM

-
ALSO READ
Government slashes fiscal 2021-22 sports budget by Rs 230 crore
Budget: Edible oil industry welcomes agriculture development cess
Budget: Agriculture companies cheer higher allocation to farm sector
Higher budget allocation for healthcare a welcome move: Industry
Budget 2021 is fiscally stimulating, but more on expenditure side
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said transparency and tax stability were the key guiding principle of Budget 2021-22.
Contrary to the expectations of a COVID-19 tax, the government has chosen to fund the budget stimulus through higher borrowing rather than increased taxes, she said while addressing members of industry chamber CII.
While the Union Budget 2021-22 provides for enhanced capital expenditure by the government, it also envisages private sector participation in a big way, the finance ministry said in a statement quoting the minister.
On the Budget announcement of setting up a Development Finance Institution (DFI), Sitharaman said the government will provide some capital and will also raise funds from the market.
In addition, the DFI Bill will provide legislative space for private DFIs.
The government proposes to set up a Rs 20,000 crore DFI with a view to mobilise Rs 111 lakh crore required for funding of the ambitious National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP).
NIP, a first-of-its-kind initiative to provide world-class infrastructure across the country and improve the quality of life for all citizens, will be crucial for attaining the target of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by FY 2025.
Similarly, she said, the Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) for the management of non-performing assets (NPAs) will be floated as a holding company by the banks themselves, with support from the government.
Elaborating on the thrust areas, the finance minister said the focus has been on segments with high multipliers, such as infrastructure like power, roads, ports and airports which would facilitate the private sector. Healthcare and agriculture have been the other priorities.
The finance minister also promised a 'honest leakage-free implementation' of the Budget proposals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU