Union Budget aims to make India atmanirbhar, strong: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the Union budget aims to make India "atmanirbhar" (self-reliant) and "balashali" (strong).
Speaking to reporters in Goa, Fadanavis said the budget, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was all inclusive and was taking the country towards progress.
The budget has touched all sectors in the country. It is an all-inclusive budget, taking the country towards progress. What is most important is that even after the COVID-19 pandemic, the budget projects 9.2 per cent growth, the BJP leader said.
In the real sense, the budget aims at making India atmanirbhar (self-reliant) and balashali (strong) with the focus on future, he said. Talking about the agriculture sector, Fadnavis said that Rs 2.37 lakh crore for MSP allocation in the farming sector is the biggest the country has seen so far.
The budget has given special thrust on agri start-ups, which will eradicate commission agents between the market and farmers, he said.
An allocation has been made in the budget to provide potable water to homes, he said.
The BJP leader further said that the most important highlight of the budget is investment to the tune of Rs 7.5 lakh crore in the infrastructure sector, which is 35 per cent more than the last fiscal.
Investment in infrastructure results in employment generation, as it helps 27 sectoral industries, said Fadnavis, who is the Goa in-charge of the upcoming Assembly polls.
The budget has given importance to electric mobility to reduce emission levels in the country, he added.
