BJP will get another opportunity to come to power in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said ups and downs are part of democracy and hoped the BJP would get another opportunity to form its government in Maharashtra again.
Addressing a gathering of Mathadi workers in Navi Mumbai to commemorate the 88th birth anniversary of labour leader late Annasaheb Patil, the former chief minister called for a speedy resolution of issues concerning head-loaders.
"We will again get an opportunity to come to power. Ups and downs are part of democracy, " he said.
Fadanvis said the issues of Mathadi workers would have been resolved had his government got more time.
The Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government came to power after the Assembly polls in October 2019.
"Now, this government has the opportunity to resolve the problems of Mathadi workers. I am confident that the issues will be resolved. Even if the issues are not resolved..we will get another opportunity (to solve them). But that is not an issue," the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly said, adding that all parties should try to work for the cause of Mathadi workers without bringing politics.
Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav and several other Mathadi leaders, along with BJP leaders from Navi Mumbai, were present at the function.
Fadnavis requested the Union minister to resolve the issue related to exemptions granted under section 194C of the Income Tax Act, which is not addressed in the new IT portal.
