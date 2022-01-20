Goa polls: Devendra Fadnavis assures good, stable govt; slams opposition

-
ALSO READ
Incumbent BJP to face challenge from newcomers TMC, AAP in Goa polls
New entrant Amit Palekar is AAP's CM face for Goa Assembly polls
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
BJP will get another opportunity to come to power in Maharashtra: Fadnavis
-
Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday slammed AAP, TMC and the Congress parties ahead of Goa assembly elections.
Fadnavis said, "We have always believed in a good and stable government. From Parrikar ji to Sawant ji, we can see the journey of Goa."
Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly slammed Congress party by saying that, "Congress has been a corrupt government and their interests in government has only been for corrupt 'raajneeti'."
"This fact is being witnessed as several leaders have deserted Congress," he added.
The BJP leader also slammed the politics being played by Trinamool Congress in state. He said, "TMC had formed an alliance in Goa in vain.....Goa has rejected their aggressive politics already. TMC came with a suitcase to put forward their expansion plan. Goa leaders are not up for sale here."
The TMC-MGP are in alliance in Goa. Reportedly, a party cadre of MGP has been feeling very upset with the TMC alliance and called it's an uninspiring alliance.
Fadnavis also called Aam Aadmi Party as a "party of lies".
He said, "AAP is a party of lies and that's why they will be rejected by Goans. AAP's false promises have been exposed even in Delhi."
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced 34 candidates for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections. Notably, Utpal Parrikar, son of late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's name is not on the list.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will contest from Sanquelim, while Deputy CM Manohar Ajgaonkar will contest from Margaon.
Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU