Anil Deshmukh should join investigation in ED case: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said as per law former home minister Anil Deshmukh should join investigation in an ED case registered against him.
Speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport, Fadnavis said he has come to know from media reports that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a lookout notice against NCP leader Deshmukh in connection with a money laundering case. "The matter has travelled through the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court. Now, as per the law it would be appropriate that he (Deshmukh) appears for investigation," the Leader of Opposition in the assembly said. The ED matter stems from a corruption case filed against Deshmukh and others by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The financial probe agency has issued multiple summons to the NCP leader to appear before it. Asked about the arrest of Karuna Sharma, who claims to be the second wife of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, for allegedly attacking a man and hurling casteist abuses at a woman in Beed district on Sunday, Fadnavis said a detailed inquiry should be conducted in this regard. "Video of a pistol being kept (allegedly in Sharma's car) and its recovery afterwards is a serious issue. A detailed investigation without any pressure should be conducted," the former CM added.
