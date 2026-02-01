Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Budget 2026 'tactical', not a 'breakthrough', says Moody's Ratings

Budget 2026 'tactical', not a 'breakthrough', says Moody's Ratings

The economy is seen growing at 7.4 per cent in ‌the current financial year, with ​inflation likely to be near 2 per cent

Moodys

Moody's Ratings last year affirmed its long-term local and foreign-currency sovereign ratings for ‍Indian and ‌retained its

Reuters Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 3:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's annual federal budget was "tactical" but not ‍a "breakthrough", Moody's Ratings ​said in its reaction to a government roadmap for the next financial year.

Planned fiscal consolidation, which will bring the budget gap to 4.3 per cent from 4.4 per cent in the current year, ​will not change India's credit profile, Christian de Guzman, senior vice president at Moody's Ratings, told Reuters.

"(Despite India's) lengthening track record of deficit consolidation or fiscal discipline, this deficit is still wider than what it was prior to Covid," Guzman said.

 

"We haven't seen the fiscal metrics improve sufficiently enough to actually change the credit profile," he said.

 

The economy is seen growing at 7.4 per cent in ‌the current financial year, with ​inflation likely to be near 2 per cent. The fiscal deficit for the year is set to be 4.4 per cent of gross domestic ‍product.

Moody's Ratings last year affirmed its long-term local and foreign-currency sovereign ratings for ‍Indian and ‌retained its "stable" outlook, ​citing sustained strength ‍in its economy and reliable domestic funding for ‍its ‍budget deficits.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Budget 2026

Budget makes tax compliance easier, gives relief in penalties and timelines

Budget 2026

Centre to borrow record ₹17.2 trillion in FY27, bond supply tops estimates

Customs duty exemptions extended for lithium-ion cells, critical minerals

Customs duty exemptions extended for lithium-ion cells, critical minerals

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outside the Ministry of Finance before the presentation of the ‘Union Budget 2026-27', in New Delhi

CIC, Public Enterprises Selection Board get ₹39.14 allocation in Budget

Nitin Gadkari

Budget places infra at heart of journey towards 'Viksit Bharat': Gadkari

Topics : Fiscal Deficit Budget 2026 Budget and Economy Moody’s

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Income Tax Deadline ExtendedBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierStocks to Watch Today on Budget 2026Gold and Silver ETF CrashBudget 2026 on InfraBudget 2026 on NRI Investment Why Market Crash on Budget DayLTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026Budget 2026 on Manufacturing SchemeBudget 2026 on Nuclear Power