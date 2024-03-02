Sensex (    %)
                        
Delhi Budget: Govt likely to allocate Rs 1,000 cr for unauthorised colonies

Delhi has nearly 1,800 unauthorised colonies, accommodating 30 per cent of the city's population

Currently, around 1,400 unauthorised colonies in Delhi have water and sewer lines, drains, and a network of 5,000 plus kilometers of road, officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 10:13 PM IST

The Delhi government is expected to announce a fiscal boost of about Rs 1,000 crore for initiatives to uplift unauthorised colonies in its upcoming budget, sources on Saturday said.
Delhi Finance Minister Atishi is slated to present the budget 2024-25 on March 4.
In the upcoming budget of the state government, Delhiites can expect a big fiscal boost for unauthorised colonies, especially for strengthening their road infrastructure, a source told PTI.
"For the fiscal year 2024-25, the Kejriwal government may announce a budgetary package of nearly Rs 1000 crore," the source said.
Delhi has nearly 1,800 unauthorised colonies, accommodating 30 per cent of the city's population.
The Delhi government is likely to strengthen the road network in these unauthorised colonies and augment water supply pipelines and sewer networks.
A total of 1,031 unauthorised colonies in the city are already connected to the sewer network, with a total installation of 4,000 plus kilometers of sewer lines, officials claimed.
Currently, around 1,400 unauthorised colonies in Delhi have water and sewer lines, drains, and a network of 5,000 plus kilometers of road, they said.

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 10:13 PM IST

