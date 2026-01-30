Eco Survey: Goods exports a key to stable rupee, manufacturing under strain
Economic Survey flags rupee pressure, stressing goods exports for currency stability as manufacturing stagnates and productivity gains outpace wage growth
Goods exports a key to stable ₹
The Economic Survey projects the economy to grow by 6.8-7.2% in FY27, but cites the rupee’s depreciation against the dollar as a key challenge. Merchandise exports play a greater role vis-à-vis services for a stable currency. Services exports continue to outdo goods in growth.
Manufacturing under strain
Manufacturing share in GDP has declined in nominal terms and remained flat in real terms since 2019-20. Capacity utilisation of firms has stayed in the mid-70% range. Net value added per worker rose faster than emoluments, indicating divergence between productivity & compensation.
