Friday, January 30, 2026 | 01:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Eco Survey: Goods exports a key to stable rupee, manufacturing under strain

Eco Survey: Goods exports a key to stable rupee, manufacturing under strain

Economic Survey flags rupee pressure, stressing goods exports for currency stability as manufacturing stagnates and productivity gains outpace wage growth

Merchandise exports, trade, exports

Yash Kumar SinghalSneha SasikumarShikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 1:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Goods exports a key to stable ₹ 
The Economic Survey projects the economy to grow by 6.8-7.2% in FY27, but cites the rupee’s depreciation against the dollar as a key challenge. Merchandise exports play a greater role vis-à-vis services for a stable currency. Services exports continue to outdo goods in growth.
 
 
 
Manufacturing under strain 

Also Read

university, college, education, education loan

Higher education: Celebrating gains while confronting the unfinished agendapremium

semiconductor, chip

Economic Survey says India's semiconductor, electronics push augurs well

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, fertilizers

Eco Survey seeks modest hike in urea price, raises concerns on farm income

Economic Survey

Economic Survey primer: Notes on AI and geopolitics, the poetic touch

Indian economy, manufacturing

Economic Survey: Manufacturing plan requires rejig to anchor India in GVCs

Manufacturing  share in GDP has declined in nominal terms and remained flat in real terms since 2019-20. Capacity utilisation of firms has stayed in the mid-70% range. Net value added per worker rose faster than emoluments, indicating divergence between productivity & compensation. 
 
 
 
 

More From This Section

government bond, bond market

Economic Survey: Unconditional cash transfers a risk to states' borrowing

ai, artificial intelligence

Eco Survey: AI strategy must be grounded in economic realities, not scale

Swadeshi push, not 'indiscriminate' sheltering of industries, necessary

Swadeshi push, not 'indiscriminate' sheltering of industries, necessary

Public-private partnership, PPP

Eco Survey: Perceptions of PPPs as 'asset selling' driving investors away

V Anantha Nageswaran, chief economic advisor to the Government of India

Eco Survey maps swadeshi path to strategic resilience, indispensability

Topics : Economic Survey Indian exports Manufacturing sector External sector Indian rupee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 1:00 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateStocks To Buy TodayUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedEconomic Survey 2026Swiggy Q3 FY26 ResultsTata Motors CV Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance