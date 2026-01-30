Economic Survey primer: Notes on AI and geopolitics, the poetic touch

When form is about content

The form and structure of the Economic Survey invariably emerge as a talking point ahead of the Union Budget. In the latest edition, the author of the Survey, chief economic adviser in the finance ministry, V Anantha Nageswaran, has spent some time to elaborate on the structure and how it has been changed. It’s longer than usual, running into 700-odd pages. In Nageswaran’s words, ‘’this edition of the Economic Survey has seen its depth and breadth deepen and expand, respectively.’’ On arrangement of the 17 chapters, the CEA is focused on the time-relevance of national priorities. Three issues have been highlighted to signify what should occupy centre stage—the evolution of artificial intelligence, the challenge of life in Indian cities and the roles of state capacity and the private sector. All these issues happen to impact our lives and livelihood.

Notes on AI and geopolitics

As India readies to host a mega summit on artificial intelligence next month, how could the Survey not reflect it? It does, and in great measure. Not only is a full chapter devoted to AI, most other chapters also have nuggets on this biggest tech disruption that the world is witnessing, making it quite AI-powered. While one is curious to learn about the use of AI in the making of the Economic Survey, the word finds mention close to 400 times in the bulky document. Growth, however, is on top in a word cloud, showing up around 900 times. Other prominent mentions include employment, jobs and inflation. Will the theme resonate in the Union Budget this Sunday, alongside the expected thrust on reforms? It’s just a short wait to know the answer.

The poetic touch

Economic Survey and Union Budget are often remembered for their poetry and verses in the midst of all the hard numbers. Nageswaran’s Survey offers a glimpse into the literary side of an economist. He wraps up the preface with reference to Yama’s message in the Katha Upanishad, calling it ‘’timeless’’. This is what he has to say: ‘’Every moment asks us to choose between Sreya, the enduring good, and Preya, the fleeting comfort. The mature mind chooses Sreya, the immature mind settles for Preya.’’ And this is what he means: The country gains when we embrace delayed gratification…. There’s more poetry as we go along the chapters. One such philosophical reference is to TS Eliot’s works, like The Waste Land and Four Quartets, that explore the concept of profound change and transformation. The Survey paraphrases Eliot’s words to ponder over the impact of AI—‘’The change comes not in a single shock, but in a quiet, steady drift.’’ Another is while the CEA elaborates on Atmanirbharta and the goal of Viksit Bharat towards the end of the Survey. He quotes Vladimir Lenin to say: ‘’There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.’’ He goes on to say that we are in a period where decades seem to happen in weeks, and adds that ‘’interestingly, Russia is playing an instrumental role in the current episode’’.

Marathon and sprint

From the Russian verse to the Indian scenario, the Survey examines the external geopolitical pressures with reference to import substitution and strategic resilience. India must pursue its near, medium and long-term policy priorities of import substitution, strategic resilience, and strategic indispensability simultaneously, the Survey underscores. And that’s where the marathon and sprint come into the picture. ‘’There is no time to waste. It is like running a marathon and sprint at the same time, or having to run a marathon like a sprint.’’

Anchored in the prsent

Whether a marathon or a sprint, it’s a race. The cover page of the Survey captures the essence of that race, to beat the global uncertainties and make strides in international trade. The cover illustrates the map of India outlining shipping containers, against the backdrop of the Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. The visual description of ships voyaging the Arabian Sea and the suggestion of trade routes in the sky connect us to the current realities. The Survey has highlighted the need for an export-oriented policy as a pressing necessity while cautioning that India’s external environment is likely to remain volatile and less supportive. In fact, ship was a dominating cover image last time too. The Economic Survey 2024-25 had used the helm of a ship to denote steering India through global risks. In addition, the last cover had traversed areas ranging from agriculture and renewable energy to exports and demographic dividend.