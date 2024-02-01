Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Expect our govt will be blessed again by people with resounding mandate: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday expressed hope that the BJP-led government will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate in the forthcoming general elections

Sitharaman, Union Budget, Nirmala sitharaman

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday expressed hope that the BJP-led government will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate in the forthcoming general elections.
The elections to the Lok Sabha will be held in the next few months.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Based on stupendous work, we expect our government will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate," she said.
She also said India overcame challenges of Covid-19, created foundations for self-reliant India.
India was facing enormous challenges when the Modi government took office in 2014, and it overcame those in right earnest, Sitharaman said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Greatest challenge is to eliminate barriers to accessing justice: CJI

Barriers to accessing justice biggest challenge before judiciary: CJI

Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman meets President ahead of Budget speech

FM Nirmala Sitharaman seeks global help to nab smuggling masterminds

Top headlines: Sitharaman says no licence raj, sees buoyancy in economy

Budget 2024: Working to make India developed nation by 2047, says FM

FM unveils interim budget, says economy going through profound change

Budget 2024: Sitharaman tables sixth budget, equals Morarji Desai's record

Budget 2024: PM Modi-led Union Cabinet clears pre-election interim Budget

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance minister Finance Ministry Narendra Modi speech Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha Budget session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayInterim Budget 2024US Federal ReserveAmbuja Cements Q3 resultsPaytm Payments BankBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon