Health Budget: Experts hail more medical colleges, vaccination for girls

Healthcare experts on Thursday gave a thumbs up to the Centre's plan to set up more medical colleges by utilising the existing hospital infrastructure, with some saying the move demonstrates a "holistic commitment" to health.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the interim Union Budget for 2024-2025 on Thursday, among other announcements, also said the government will encourage vaccination for girls in the 9-14 year age group for the prevention of cervical cancer.

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla hailed the government's announcement.

"I applaud the announcement to vaccinate girls aged 9-14 against cervical cancer. Let's pledge to prevent HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and ensure easy access to vaccination. Extending health cover for ASHA and anganwadi workers, setting up more medical colleges and streamlining maternal and child healthcare schemes demonstrate a holistic commitment to health," he wrote in a post on X.

Other medical experts said creation of more medical colleges in the country is "crucial".

Sitharaman in her address said several youths are ambitious to get qualified as doctors and they aim to serve the people through improved healthcare services.

"Our government plans to set up more medical colleges by utilising the existing hospital infrastructure under various departments. A committee for this purpose will be set up to examine the issues and make relevant recommendations," she said.

She further announced the extension of healthcare cover under Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme to all ASHA and anganwadi workers and helpers.

The WHO applauded the extension of healthcare coverage to them under Ayushman Bharat saying ASHA workers, anganwadi workers and helpers are at the forefront of health and care delivery at the grassroots level.

"The initiatives announced today upgrading existing hospital infrastructure to increase medical colleges, harmonisation of maternal and child care implementation, introduction of HPV vaccination for cervical cancer prevention and the expansion of the U-WIN platform across for managing and intensifying immunisation will further strengthen systems and healthcare services across the country," the global health body said.

"The WHO welcomes investments in these areas and will continue to support the Government of India in achieving health for all and meeting its disease elimination goals," it stated.

Dr Girdhar Gyaani, founder director, Association of Healthcare Providers (India), said inclusion of ASHA and anganwadi workers and helpers under PM-JAY showcases a holistic and inclusive approach, strengthening the backbone of India's healthcare system.

Abhishek Kapoor, CEO, Regency Hospital, said the announcement "is a recognition of their invaluable contribution to community health". This step not only safeguards their well-being but also strengthens the foundation of our healthcare system, he added.

Dr Gyaani further said, "We also commend the government's visionary steps to fortify the healthcare infrastructure by establishing more medical colleges and leveraging existing hospital facilities. The creation of a dedicated committee to address related issues is a strategic move that aligns with our shared commitment to continuous improvement."



Sugandh Ahluwalia, chief strategy officer, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre in New Delhi, said, "The paramount importance lies in capacity building within the realm of public health. A robust focus, particularly through the creation of more medical colleges in the country, is crucial."



Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO, Fortis Healthcare, said the 2024 interim Budget takes a "forward-looking approach to healthcare".

"Establishing a committee to expand medical colleges within existing hospital infrastructure addresses the shortage of healthcare professionals and strengthens medical education. Additionally, the initiative to combat cervical cancer through HPV vaccination for girls aged 9-14 in six states is proactive in disease prevention," he said.

Furthermore, the introduction of the U-WIN platform for immunisation management, combined with intensified efforts like Mission Indradhanush, demonstrates a technology-driven approach to vaccination, Raghuvanshi said.

Sitharaman in her address also said the newly designed U-WIN platform for managing immunisation will be rolled out expeditiously across the country.

Dr Sunny Jain, senior consultant and head of oncology department, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad, said, "The cervical cancer vaccine prevents and guards the women against the HPV virus-induced carcinoma cervix. We are happy that the government is making strong efforts towards cancer prevention and has encouraged cervical cancer vaccination for girls between 9-14 years of age."



Probal Ghoshal, executive chairman, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, said the government's commitment to enhancing the healthcare infrastructure through the establishment of more medical colleges and utilising existing hospital infrastructure is a commendable step towards bolstering the nation's healthcare capacity.

"We applaud the creation of a dedicated committee to address related issues, foreseeing positive outcomes from their recommendations," he stated.