Rising stress, weak redress: Here are the key challenges in Budget 2026

Challenges

> Unemployment in the age group 15-24 year remains extremely high and structurally sticky even after the pandemic shock

> The decline in quailty of job opportunities suggests weak absorption of young entrants into stable jobs,

especially for first-time workers

> The WHO recommends at least three psychiatrists per one lakh population. Reflecting this gap, the 2023 Parliamentary Standing Committee report noted that India would take about 27 years to reach the benchmark

Takeaways

> The government will support five ‘University Townships’ near major industrial and logistics corridors, clustering universities, research labs, and skill centres to align education more closely with industry needs

> Upgrade of premier mental health institutions in Ranchi and Tezpur and setting up of a NIMHANS in North India to expand access to advanced mental health care, training, and research