Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Stablecoins can disrupt capital flows to emerging markets: Eco Survey

Stablecoins can disrupt capital flows to emerging markets: Eco Survey

The survey said that the outflow of capital, including with the advent of stablecoins, is a risk to watch out for

Stablecoins can be broadly categorised based on their collateral mechanisms. Each category presents a different method for maintaining price stability. (Photo: Shutterstock)

The total market capitalisation of stablecoins was recorded at $305.4 billion as of December 31, 2025, marking a 49.6 per cent growth during the year. (Representative photo: Shutterstock)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The adoption of stablecoins and the success of US dollar-backed stablecoins issued by regulated private-sector institutions have the potential to disrupt capital flows to emerging and developing economies, the Economic Survey 2025–26 said.
 
The survey said that the outflow of capital, including with the advent of stablecoins, is a risk to watch out for.
 
“Regulated private-sector institutions can issue US dollar-backed stablecoins. Depending on their success, this carries the potential to disrupt capital flows to emerging and developing economies,” the survey said.
 
Rising market capitalisation and growing interconnections of stablecoins with the traditional financial system are at a stage where potential spillovers to the system “can no longer be ruled out”, it added.
 
 
The total market capitalisation of stablecoins was recorded at $305.4 billion as of December 31, 2025, marking a 49.6 per cent growth during the year.

Also Read

defence budget, national security

Eco Survey backs Maharashtra defence, aerospace fund as innovation model

India, India flag

What is the Power Gap Index the Economic Survey cites for the first time?

critical minerals

Critical minerals, nuclear push crucial to India's climate plan: Eco Survey

Climate

Domestic climate finance alone won't suffice for India: Eco Survey

Emission norms, Carbon tax, Climate Change, energy sector

India makes headway in building carbon market framework: Economic Survey

 
This comes at a time when the United States passed the GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act) in July 2025.
 
The legislation is expected to take effect from January 2027, or 120 days after the implementation regulations are issued, whichever is earlier.
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has consistently maintained that cryptocurrencies, including stablecoins, pose risks to the financial system.
 
RBI deputy governor T Rabi Sankar had earlier stated that stablecoins pose risks of currency substitution and loss of monetary sovereignty.
 
“Stablecoins, while backed, pose risks of currency substitution and loss of monetary sovereignty, especially for emerging markets like India. We believe CBDC can meet all legitimate use cases of stablecoins without those risks,” he had said.

More From This Section

real estate, realty firms

Eco Survey flags restrictive land-use norms as key drag on realty supply

banking, fintech, artificial intelligence

Eco Survey calls for shift from entity-based to activity-based regulation

Trade, Ship

Eco Survey flags volatile external environment amid geopolitical shifts

Unified Payments Interface, UPI, UPI Payment

UPI sustainability hinges on incentives, continued investment: Eco Survey

stocks, india inc, stock option, markets, trading, investment, stake, psu, disinvestment, selling, employees, workers, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Eco Survey proposes redefining 'govt company' to ease CPSE stake dilution

Topics : Economic Survey US Dollar cryptocurrency Budget 2026

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateStocks To Buy TodayUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedEconomic Survey 2026Swiggy Q3 FY26 ResultsTata Motors CV Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance