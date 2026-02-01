Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Budget 2026 aims to reduce fiscal deficit, boost capex and growth: PM Modi

Budget 2026 aims to reduce fiscal deficit, boost capex and growth: PM Modi

PM Modi says Union Budget 2026 focuses on fiscal discipline, inflation control and high capital spending, while backing reforms, MSMEs and tourism to drive growth and achieving 'Viksit Bharat' goals

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi said support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Budget would help them expand “from local to global”. (Photo: X/@BJP4India)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the Union Budget 2026-27, saying it focuses on reducing the fiscal deficit and controlling inflation, while maintaining high capital expenditure (Capex) and growth.
 
"This is one such unique Budget which has a focus on bringing down fiscal deficit, on bringing inflation under control and with this, the Budget also has the combination of high Capex and high growth," he said.
 
"We aim to become the world’s third-largest economy soon," he added.
 
PM Modi said the Budget serves as a "highway of immense opportunities", adding that it seeks to turn current aspirations into reality and strengthen the foundation for the country’s future development.
 
 
"The Union Budget reflects the aspirations of 140 crore Indians. It strengthens the reform journey and charts a clear roadmap for Viksit Bharat... It will provide fresh energy and speed to the 'reform express' on which India is riding today. The path-breaking reforms provide an open sky to the courageous, talented youth of India," he added.
 
He also said support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Budget would help them expand “from local to global”.
 
PM Modi added that the Budget includes firm steps to promote tourism in the Northeast.
 

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Budget 2026

Sitharaman proposes Infra Risk Guarantee Fund to boost private investment

Chabahar port will help India gain strategic foothold in marine trade in the Gulf of Oman and is also the starting point for the International North South Transport Corridor | Photo: Reuters

No allocation for Chabahar project in Budget amid US' sanctions on Iran

gold

Budget 2026 changes SGB tax rules, ends blanket capital gains exemption

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder bearing the Government of India's emblem, as she poses with her officials while leaving her office to present the annual federal budget in parliament, in New Delhi, India

Budget 2026 brings tax relief, investment flexibility for overseas Indians

Budget 2026

Food subsidy seen rising 12% in FY26; fertiliser support to ease

Topics : Narendra Modi Fiscal Deficit Budget 2026 BS Web Reports Capex MSMEs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Income Tax Deadline ExtendedStocks Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch Today on Budget 2026Gold and Silver ETF CrashBudget 2026 on InfraBudget 2026 on NRI Investment Why Market Crash on Budget DayLTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026Budget 2026 on Manufacturing SchemeCustom Duty Exemptions in Budget 2026