Budget 2026 aims to reduce fiscal deficit, boost capex and growth: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the Union Budget 2026-27, saying it focuses on reducing the fiscal deficit and controlling inflation, while maintaining high capital expenditure (Capex) and growth.

"This is one such unique Budget which has a focus on bringing down fiscal deficit, on bringing inflation under control and with this, the Budget also has the combination of high Capex and high growth," he said.

"We aim to become the world’s third-largest economy soon," he added.

PM Modi said the Budget serves as a "highway of immense opportunities", adding that it seeks to turn current aspirations into reality and strengthen the foundation for the country’s future development.

"The Union Budget reflects the aspirations of 140 crore Indians. It strengthens the reform journey and charts a clear roadmap for Viksit Bharat... It will provide fresh energy and speed to the 'reform express' on which India is riding today. The path-breaking reforms provide an open sky to the courageous, talented youth of India," he added.

He also said support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Budget would help them expand “from local to global”.

PM Modi added that the Budget includes firm steps to promote tourism in the Northeast.