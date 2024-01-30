Indian economy is 'looking like a wow': Birla

Drawing from a viral meme, Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, on Monday said the Indian economy’s vibrant energy is ‘looking like a wow’.



A deeply impactful pulse of confidence in the nation is palpable, the billionaire said in his new year message, adding that the meme captures the “unparalleled nature” of the moment.



“The viral meme ‘just looking like a wow’ echoes the vibrant energy of the Indian economy and captures the unparalleled nature of this moment,” Birla said.



India is striding forward with unwavering optimism even as large pockets of the world remain engulfed in pessimism, he added.

In a note to employees, Birla said there is a palpable sense that the country is on the move. “India is awash with optimism, pride, and anticipation. This anticipation stems from our country’s accelerated high-growth trajectory. And for that, our government deserves much credit,” Birla said. “In the arc of a nation’s progress, there comes a moment when you feel a certain pulse. Perhaps it’s time to imagine an index that captures the collective confidence of a nation. Maybe call it the national confidence index,” Birla said.



“Our group’s market cap grew 40 per cent over the previous year to around $90 billion, our scale manufacturing businesses consolidated their leadership positions, and our consumer businesses are on the brink of transformational growth. With the launch of two new and large businesses in 2024, we are constructing a growth platform with a unique mix of strength and scope,” said Birla, without commenting on individual businesses like telecom. He is ranked eleventh in Bloomberg India rich list.



Birla said in a world where geopolitics, ideologies, and national identities increasingly polarise and divide, corporations like the Birla Group have the potential to bridge these divides through their transnational operations, cultural exchanges, and the common platforms they provide for people globally.



Therefore, they have a powerful ability to unite people.



Globalisation in its authentic form doesn’t have to be a zero-sum game. The model of globalisation that will always work is one that is founded on openness, mutual trust, and transparency, he added. Birla said we often tend to view the world through the lens of live events, and that lens can be distorting.



“However, when viewed through the perspective of time, it is remarkable how certain core values endure. The secret to navigating chaos, and moving forward with purpose, perhaps lies in embracing the ideas and values which have permanence and enduring relevance,” he said.