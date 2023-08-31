Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.39%)
64831.41 -255.84
Nifty (-0.48%)
19253.80 -93.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.36%)
5619.40 + 20.35
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
39118.65 + 41.10
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43989.15 -243.45
Heatmap

40 firms commit to make IT hardware worth Rs 4.65 trn under PLI scheme

As many as 40 companies, including Dell, HP, and Lenovo, have applied for the IT hardware PLI scheme with a commitment to make personal computers, laptops, tablets, servers

Dell, Dell Technologies

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 8:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As many as 40 companies, including Dell, HP, and Lenovo, have applied for the IT hardware PLI scheme with a commitment to make personal computers, laptops, tablets, servers and other equipment worth Rs 4.65 lakh crore during the scheme period, an official statement said on Thursday. 
If all companies get selected under the scheme then the government will need to increase the incentive amount to Rs 22,890 crore against the budgetary allocation of Rs 17,000 crore, according to the note.
"Total 40 applications have been submitted till the closure of the window on August 30. The scheme has been oversubscribed. Against The budgetary allocation of Rs 7,000 crore, applicants have projected PLI amount to the tune of 22,890 crore. Further, the production figure projected by these applicants is Rs 4.65 Lakh crore against the target of 3.35 lakh crore," the statement said.
The applicants include 13 in the hybrid category comprising seven global and six domestic firms and 27 in the domestic category.
"Large IT hardware companies such as Dell and HP are participating directly under the scheme while other major players such as HPE,Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, Thomson are participating through EMS companies (Flextronics , Rising Star etc) having manufacturing facilities in India," the statement said.
Apple's vendor Foxconn has also applied for the incentives through a subsidiary.

Also Read

Centre unlikely to launch PLI schemes for new sectors this year: Report

Samsung to get Rs 600 crore under PLI scheme for smartphones: Report

Rectified PLI scheme attractive for global IT hardware makers: Experts

Govt extends application deadline for IT hardware PLI 2.0 to August 30

Govt extends deadline of IT hardware products PLI scheme till August 30

Titagarh Rail Systems launches diving support craft for Indian Navy

Who is Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli: UAE link featured in Hindenburg-Adani row

Who is Chang Chung-Ling: Chinese link featured in Hindenburg-Adani row

India among biggest edtech centres, tech, people impt: Anthology Global CEO

SAIL supplies 4K tonnes of steel plates for 7th frigate ship of Indian Navy

Domestic champion companies that have applied for the scheme include Padget (Dixon), VVDN, Netweb, Syrma, Optiemus, Sahasra, Neolync, Panache, Sojo (Lava) , Kaynes Technologies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lenovo Dell PLI scheme

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesBangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11Maurti Suzuki Share PriceG20 Summit in DelhiAdani Group - HindenburgMalaysia National Day 2023

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistantMarket regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distributionCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the cityG20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 monthsMcDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon