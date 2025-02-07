Business Standard

Adani donates Rs 10,000 crore from personal wealth for social projects

Adani donates Rs 10,000 crore from personal wealth for social projects

Announcement made on the occasion of son's wedding

Gautam Adani, Adani

The donation will be separate from the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of the group companies, which are deploying 2 per cent of net profits into such activities. Representative image. (Photo: PTI)

BS Reporter Mumbai
Feb 07 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani group of companies, today announced a Rs 10,000 crore corpus to be donated from his personal wealth towards various social projects, including schools, medical colleges, and hospitals.
 
Adani made this commitment soon after his younger son Jeet Adani's wedding in Ahmedabad. The new initiatives will focus on providing all sections of society with access to a network of affordable world-class hospitals and medical colleges, top-tier K-12 schools, and advanced global skill academies with assured employability, according to Adani group insiders.
 
As per the Bloomberg Rich List, Adani is India’s second-richest man with a net worth of $71.3 billion.
 
 
The donation will be separate from the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of the group companies, which are deploying 2 per cent of net profits into such activities.

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

