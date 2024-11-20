Adani Energy Solutions to acquire 100% stake in Pune- III Transmission

Business Standard
On acquisition cost, AESL said the equity shares will be acquired at a face value of Rs 10 each. | Representative Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with PFC Consulting Ltd for acquisition of a project special purpose vehicle - Pune- III Transmission Ltd.

The Pune- III Transmission Limited (PTL) projects include the establishment of new 2x1500 MVA, 765/400 kV and 3x500 MVA, 400/220 kV Pune-III substations and setting up of 816 ckm transmission line, according to a regulatory filing.

AESL has "executed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with PFC Consulting Limited for acquiring 100 per cent equity shares of Pune- III Transmission Limited," the filing said.

Under this pact, PTL will aim to implement evacuation of 7 GW of renewable energy from Khavda RE Park (Gujarat), under the Phase IV Part D package.

 

The acquisition is proposed to further AESL's strategy of enhancing value for its shareholders through organic and inorganic opportunities.

On acquisition cost, AESL said the equity shares will be acquired at a face value of Rs 10 each.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

