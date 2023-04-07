close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UP govt cancels smart meter tenders of Adani, GMR group companies

Meanwhile, Purvanchal has floated fresh tenders after dividing the districts under its jurisdiction into three clusters instead of just one

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
smart meter

This is purportedly aimed at reducing individual tender size, and allowing more companies, including original smart meter manufacturers, to submit bids. Lower bid value would save on cost for the discom

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 7:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two Uttar Pradesh power distribution companies (discoms) have cancelled the bids of Adani and GMR group companies to supply smart meters under the state’s Rs 25,000-crore road map.
The discoms -- Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam and Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam -- have cancelled the tenders without citing any reasons.

Adani and GMR group companies were the lowest bidders with offers worth about Rs 7,000 crore and Rs 9,000 crore for respective tenders. Adani and GMR group firms are not smart meter manufacturers themselves.
In February, sister discom Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam (MVVNL) had cancelled its smart bidding, wherein Adani Group was the lowest bidder for the supply of about 7.5 million smart meters. The MVVNL bid was to the tune of Rs 5,400 crore.

Meanwhile, Purvanchal has floated fresh tenders after dividing the districts under its jurisdiction into three clusters instead of just one.
This is purportedly aimed at reducing individual tender size, and allowing more companies, including original smart meter manufacturers, to submit bids. Lower bid value would save on cost for the discom.

Also Read

Uttar Pradesh discoms target Rs 92,000 crore of revenues in FY24

Adani, GMR and L&T place bids for smart meter tender in Uttar Pradesh

Survival of discoms is questionable now: PowerMin to state govts

Discoms' dues to gencos down by Rs 24,000 crore on back of loan scheme

It's challenge to meet tariffs for wind power in India: Engie MD

Perfetti Van Melle India not impacted by slowdown in FMCG demand, says MD

OMC marketing earnings expected to rise in fourth quarter, say analysts

HAL starts 3rd Tejas assembly line, raises capacity to 24 fighters yearly

Coffee Day Enterprises' total default at Rs 436.06 crore in Jan-Mar qtr

SpiceJet had worst on-time performance in March; Akasa was best: Govt data


Last month, MVVNL Managing Director Bhawani Singh Khangarot had urged the state apex power utility, UP Power Corporation (UPPCL), to reduce the size of bid clusters to a maximum of 2.5 million smart meters in each cluster to increase the bidding basket, and thus increase competition among private players.
In his letter, Khangarot underlined that smaller clusters “will encourage participation and competition among the industry players who have actually and directly worked in the energy metering segment and will, therefore, be of benefit to the discom by way of avoiding dependency on a single party…”

Earlier, UP discoms Madhyanchal, Dakshinanchal, Purvanchal, and Paschimanchal had floated separate tenders for the supply of more than 25 million smart meters with the combined bid value of almost Rs 25,000 crore.
The remaining discom -- Paschimanchal -- has yet not cancelled its bid, which was won by Intellismart Infra, a joint venture of Energy Efficiency Services and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund.

The UP power consumers’ forum had already filed a petition with energy watchdog UP Electricity Regulatory Commission alleging steep prices quoted by the smart meter bidders.
Forum President Avadhesh Kumar Verma had requested to carve out more clusters out of the existing four in each of the discoms to enable small firms to submit their tenders and prevent companies with deep pockets to bid and profit at the expense of discoms and the end consumers.
Topics : smart meter tender | smart meter | Uttar Pradesh | Uttar Pradesh government | Discoms | UP discoms

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 7:49 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Twitter to show 50% less ads with better visibility to Blue subscribers

Twitter, Twitter Blue
2 min read

Byju's lenders ready for loan restructuring but want $200 prepayment

Byju's
2 min read

SFL's powertrain components division receives General Motors award

Sundram Fasteners
2 min read

Samsung Electronics cuts memory chip production as profit declines

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Meta releases AI model 'SAM,' can identify items within photographs

Meta
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

On-tap application to set up fab plants likely; Meity may consider proposal

semiconductors, chip
4 min read

Anil Agarwal's $19-bn chipmaking plant dream at risk as hurdles mount

Anil Agarwal
3 min read
Premium

Taxi to Take Off: Air India says Phase 1 of its transformation complete

Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)
3 min read

Vedanta arm Zinc International in talks with global banks for $1.25 billion

Vedanta
2 min read

D-Mart's revenue up by 20.1% to Rs 10,337.12 cr in quarter ending March

D-Mart
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon