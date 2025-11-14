Friday, November 14, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / MakeMyTrip, Emoha launch senior-friendly holiday packages from ₹76,999

MakeMyTrip, Emoha launch senior-friendly holiday packages from ₹76,999

MakeMyTrip has teamed up with senior care brand Emoha to offer curated, safety-first holiday packages for travellers aged over 60, with tailored support, flexible pacing, and elder-friendly features

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

MakeMyTrip, India's largest online travel aggregator, on Friday announced a collaboration with Emoha, a senior care brand, to launch specific travel packages for senior citizens starting from Rs 76,999 for six days.
 
Currently, this package covers eight destinations, including Kerala, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Egypt, Phu Quoc, the Maldives, and Europe. It will also cater to senior-friendly accommodations, pre-travel health screenings, 24/7 emergency coordination, and a nurse on board, the release added.
 
On MakeMyTrip, travellers aged over 60 years already account for nearly 9 per cent of all holiday package bookings, with strong demand for group tours, which account for about 20 per cent, and long-haul trips contributing about 13 per cent. The Gurgaon-headquartered travel company also stated that India’s silver tourism market is growing, but concerns around health, mobility, and safety continue to hold many seniors back from travelling.
 
 
Why is MakeMyTrip targeting the senior tourism market? 
“Travel is one of life’s greatest joys, and our elders deserve to experience it without worry. Too often, health concerns become barriers that keep them from exploring the world. With these senior-friendly holidays, we want to give them the freedom to travel with confidence and reassurance to their families,” said Jasmeet Singh, chief commercial officer, holidays and experiences, MakeMyTrip, in a statement.

What senior-friendly features are included in the packages? 
Features such as accommodations are carefully chosen to include elder-friendly details such as grab bars, non-slip flooring, wheelchair access, and access to emergency medical support, the release added. Additionally, mobility aids such as walkers and wheelchairs are also made available, helping seniors move freely and safely. Itineraries are designed with relaxed start times, frequent breaks, and balanced pacing to avoid fatigue, with meals being customised to dietary needs and families receiving daily updates from Emoha trip coordinators with real-time communication if required.
 
How does Emoha view the collaboration? 
"At Emoha, we believe every phase of life should be extraordinary. Just like a caring son or daughter, we’re always by their side, helping seniors age magnificently and enjoy life to the fullest,” said Saumyajit Roy, chief executive officer and co-founder, Emoha. “Travel is a dream many seniors hold close, but concerns about safety, support, or comfort can hold them back. That’s why, with MakeMyTrip, we’re creating #EldersFirst travel experiences that are safe, enjoyable, memorable.”

Topics : MakeMyTrip Holidays Travel app Holiday destinations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

