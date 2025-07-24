Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 09:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Adani Enterprises to sell 50% stake in Kutch Copper Tubes to MetTube

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

As part of the deal, Adani Enterprises will divest a 50 per cent stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, Kutch Copper Tubes Ltd, to MetTube. | Image: Bloomberg

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm of the Adani group, has signed definitive agreements with MetTube Mauritius Pvt. Ltd to jointly manufacture copper tubes in India, aiming to reduce reliance on imports and build a domestic supply chain for critical heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) applications.
 
As part of the deal, Adani Enterprises will divest a 50 per cent stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, Kutch Copper Tubes Ltd, to MetTube. In turn, Adani will acquire a 50 per cent stake in MetTube Copper India Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of MetTube that operates a copper tube plant near Ahmedabad in Gujarat.
 
 
“This partnership with MetTube is a strategic leap towards making India self-reliant in copper tube manufacturing,” said Jeet Adani, Whole Time Director, Adani Group. “By combining Adani’s infrastructure and operational excellence with MetTube’s global expertise, we are not just building capacity—we are building capability.”
 
MetTube is part of the London-based Metdist Group and brings decades of experience in high-performance copper tube manufacturing. Adani Enterprises, through its subsidiaries, has developed advanced copper manufacturing infrastructure in Mundra, including the greenfield copper tube facility under Kutch Copper Tubes Ltd. 

“This alliance strengthens our commitment to the ‘Make in India’ vision with globally benchmarked manufacturing,” said Apurv Bagri, Chairman, Metdist Group. “Together with Adani, we aim to deliver high-quality, locally manufactured inner grooved copper tubes that meet international standards.”
 
The dual investment structure ensures equal ownership and shared governance, allowing both partners to scale up production while aligning with India’s goals on energy efficiency and carbon reduction.
 
The partnership draws on Adani’s forward-integrated copper ecosystem—centered around its 0.5 MTPA copper refinery project in Mundra—and MetTube’s global manufacturing and marketing reach. The joint effort will produce copper tubes for high-demand sectors including air conditioning, refrigeration, plumbing, and green infrastructure, addressing needs arising from rapid urbanization and climate-adaptive construction.

Adani Enterprises copper Make in India

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

