Adani Total Gas hikes industrial prices amid conflict in West Asia

India's Adani Total Gas (ATGL) has sharply raised ​prices for supplies to industrial clients, citing lower availability of gas due to ‌conflict in the Middle East, according to a customer notice seen by Reuters.

The company is a joint venture of Adani Group and French oil major TotalEnergies SE.

As a result of the attacks on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory strikes, transit through the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman, ‌which carries around one-fifth of oil consumed globally as well as large quantities of liquefied natural gas, has ground to a near-halt after some vessels in the area were hit.

"Due to recent geo-political developments impacting LNG ​supply routes, ATGL has received upstream gas curtailment, leading to ‌operational constraints," the company said.

It raised prices from Tuesday on gas consumed over ​and ‌above the 40 per cent daily contract quantity to ₹119 ($1.30) per standard cubic meter, the notice said.

Earlier prices were around ₹40 per standard ​cubic meter, ​a source said.

Adani Total Gas did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for ‌comment.