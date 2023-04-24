Aditya Birla Housing Finance, Tata Capital, Federal Bank to raise capital



The company will pay a coupon of 8.10 per cent on this issue, for which it has invited bids from investors and bankers on Tuesday. The issue also has a greenshoe option to retain an additional subscription of up to Rs 210 crore. Aditya Birla Housing Finance, Tata Capital, and Federal Bank are eyeing to raise fresh capital from the market through different instruments. According to the news agency Reuters, Aditya Birla Housing Finance will raise at least Rs 100 crore ($12.2 million) through bonds maturing in five years.



Earlier in November, the housing finance company raised Rs 250 crore through bonds maturing in three years at a coupon of 7.95 per cent. The bonds are rated AAA by Icra and CRISIL and the issue will be settled later this week.



It has invited bids for both the reissuances from investors and bankers on Tuesday. The reissuances have a greenshoe option to retain an additional subscription of Rs 400 crore each. Tata Capital, on the other hand, is planning to raise Rs 100 crore ($12.18 million) each through the reissue of two bonds -- 7.95 per cent in February 2028 and 8.1165 per cent in May 2026.

In February, the company had raised an aggregate of Rs 363 crore via multiple-tenor bonds. The bonds are rated AAA by Icra and the issues will be settled later this week.



It will offer a yield of 7.48 per cent on the issue, which has received commitments worth around Rs 1,000 crore ($121.9 million). Private lender Federal Bank will raise funds through a sale of certificates of deposit maturing in 11 months.