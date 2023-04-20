close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Fresh layoffs begin at Meta globally, technical employees most hit

Meta (formerly Facebook) has kicked off a fresh round of layoffs, handing over pink slips to employees with technical backgrounds globally

IANS San Francisco
Meta Platforms Inc, Meta

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 11:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Meta (formerly Facebook) has kicked off a fresh round of layoffs, handing over pink slips to employees with technical backgrounds globally.

Several Meta employees went to LinkedIn to post their ordeal, saying they have been asked to go.

"I woke up this morning to the unfortunate news that I was one of the many laid-off from Meta today. If you have any career opportunities, please feel free to share with me! My focus for the past 3 years have been primarily on establishing programs focused on increasing OpEx & headcount org efficiency," posted Teresa Jimenez, business Programme manager at Facebook.

She said that several "product-centred Technical Program Managers unfortunately have been impacted today as well. Please reach out to me if you have any opportunities and I'll introduce".

The job cuts have impacted people working in verticals like user experience, software engineering, graphics programming and other roles.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed to CNBC the cuts had started.

Also Read

Meta plans to launch consumer-grade virtual reality headset next year

Meta's new headset to feature better mixed reality technology: Zuckerberg

Meta acquires 3D smart glass maker Luxexcel for an undisclosed sum

Meta updates policies to limit ads targeting teens on Facebook, Instagram

India most significant country for new things across our platforms: Meta

Tesla's income decreases by 24% to $2.7 billion amid EV price cuts

Zee starts settlement talks with creditors to close Sony merger: Reports

India Inc registers surge in independent directors quitting their jobs

More investments for Byju's? Abu Dhabi's 10X AD, Apollo conduct talks

Musk says Tesla likely to launch full self-drive technology this year

According to reports, Meta layoffs hit Instagram office in London and employees there could either be cut or relocated as part of the company's latest round of layoffs.

Meta is reportedly set to lay off at least 4,000 highly-skilled employees this week.

In March, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company would cut 10,000 jobs in the coming months.

Meta will also announce newly reorganised teams and management hierarchies.

The fresh cuts came just four months after Meta laid off 11,000 employees, or 13 per cent of the company's workforce, in November last year.

--IANS

na/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Facebook layoff

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 11:54 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Fresh layoffs begin at Meta globally, technical employees most hit

Meta Platforms Inc, Meta
2 min read

Tesla's income decreases by 24% to $2.7 billion amid EV price cuts

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Zee starts settlement talks with creditors to close Sony merger: Reports

Zee
2 min read

India Inc registers surge in independent directors quitting their jobs

Directors
2 min read

More investments for Byju's? Abu Dhabi's 10X AD, Apollo conduct talks

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Zerodha makes largest-ever referral payout, amount not revealed

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
2 min read
Premium

Tatas, Singapore Airlines seek CCI nod for Vistara-Air India merger

Air India
2 min read

Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it

Apple Saket
3 min read
Premium

This startup is disrupting the QSR model with AI- & IoT-driven kitchen tech

Photo Caption: Mukunda Foods Cofounders (from left): Eshwar K Vikas, Sudeep Sabat and Rakesh Patil
7 min read

HCL Tech Q4 results to be announced tomorrow: Key things to look out for

HCLTech, HCL
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon