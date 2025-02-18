Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 11:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
After recent layoffs, Infosys defers internal assessments for trainees

After recent layoffs, Infosys defers internal assessments for trainees

IT employee union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), meanwhile, claimed that the assessment meant for 800 trainees was postponed due to its intervention

The company has asserted that the deferment is aimed at giving them additional time for preparation. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

Close on the heels of an outcry over recent layoffs of more than 300 freshers in its Mysuru campus, Infosys has now postponed, by a week, internal assessments scheduled for trainees.

The company has, however, asserted that the deferment is aimed at giving them additional time for preparation.  ALSO READ: Infosys mass layoffs: Centre orders Karnataka to take 'urgent action'

IT employee union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), meanwhile, claimed that the assessment meant for 800 trainees was postponed due to its intervention, "unwavering fight against unfair layoffs", as well as government action.

Countering this, Infosys, in a statement, said it had not received any requests from the government or external parties to postpone assessments.

 

"We are deferring our assessments by a week to provide additional preparation time for our trainees," Infosys said.

Last week, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services company had laid off over 300 freshers who underwent foundational training at its Mysuru campus but could not clear internal assessments after three attempts.

NITES on Tuesday said it continues its unwavering fight against unfair layoffs in the IT sector.

"After Infosys initiated mass terminations at its Mysore campus, NITES escalated the matter to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India. The ministry promptly directed the Karnataka State Labour Department to investigate and protect affected employees," NITES said.

It went on to say that on Tuesday around 800 employees were scheduled for an assessment, with results set for Wednesday.

"However, following NITES's intervention, government action, and strong media support, Infosys has now postponed the assessment. While this brings a sigh of relief for many employees, the fight for fair employment practices and job security is far from over," NITES had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Infosys layoff IT sector Jobs in IT sector

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

