Business Standard

Saturday, January 25, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / AI essential for business transformation, no longer an option: Publicis CEO

AI essential for business transformation, no longer an option: Publicis CEO

Asked about the risks posed by AI, he said, "I don't think AI is an option anymore and it is going to pervasively transform every aspect of every business

Publicis Sapient CEO Nigel Vaz

File photo of Publicis Sapient CEO Nigel Vaz | File Image

Press Trust of India Davos
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Artificial intelligence is no longer an option but a necessity that will transform every aspect of every business in the world, digital consultancy firm Publicis Sapient CEO Nigel Vaz has said.

Speaking with PTI during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting that ended on Friday, Vaz also said he doesn't see much progress happening on any global regulation for AI and what was most likely that some standards will come from some countries and those would be adopted by others in some form or the other.

Publicis Sapient, established in 1990 as Sapient in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is now part of Publicis Groupe of France.

 

"I think this year's Davos is very prescient because almost every organisation and every country is looking to find out how they can harness data to enable this intelligent world to empower their citizens and empower their businesses.

Almost every CEO here has a focus area on how we can advance their products in their target markets using AI, give the right message to the right person, on how to advance things like retail, personalised offers etc, he said.

Also Read

India vs England 2nd T20 live updates

India vs England LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20: India back on top with quick wickets

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President, Modi, Narendra Modi

In R-Day eve address to nation, Murmu bats for 'One Nation, One Election'

Jageshwar Yadav,Jageshwar,Padma Shri,Droupadi Murmu

30 unsung heroes honoured with Padma Shri for diverse contributions

NTPC Q3FY25 results: Net profit dips marginally to Rs 5,169 crore

NTPC Q3FY25 results: Net profit dips marginally to Rs 5,169 crore

The CAPFs, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force

76th Republic Day: CRPF awarded highest number of gallantry medals

Asked about the need for regulating AI, he said, "I don't see much progress happening on any global regulation for AI, I think what we will start to see soon is standards emerging in some countries which will get adopted by other countries,  "For example, European Union created GDPR standards on data perspective and we saw that being adopted informally by companies in many other geographies because they felt these were sensible regulations and they were fine with it, I think the challenge what we may have is that certain regulations in some countries will be more restrictive and that may stifle innovation, he said.

Asked about the risks posed by AI, he said, "I don't think AI is an option anymore and it is going to pervasively transform every aspect of every business.

It will be interesting to see how government regulations start to impact the environment. I believe that particularly regarding AI, concerns like governance, ethics, privacy, and personal data protection are essential. Establishing rules and frameworks is vital for businesses, especially multinationals, to thrive, he said.

He added, "Almost every area of every organization can be reimagined in the context of the new age, so I think this is indeed very prescient, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

NDTV

NDTV Q3FY25 result: Impacted by costs, firm reports loss of Rs 55.48 cr

DLF, real estate

DLF sells 173 ultra luxury apartments for Rs 11,816 cr in Gurugram

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Nirala World buys 2.5 acre land in Greater Noida for Rs 175 crore

Gabriel India acquires assets worth Rs 60 cr from Marelli Motherson

Gabriel India acquires assets worth Rs 60 cr from Marelli Motherson

Religare

US businessman makes counter offer for Religare at Rs 275 per share

Topics : Publicis artifical intelligence business intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon