Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 09:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Air India to partially resume international flights from August 1

Air India to partially resume international flights from August 1

Air India plans partial resumption of international routes from August after AI171 crash, with full restoration of curtailed services targeted by October 1

Air India

The first phase of the restoration will begin on 1 August and continue through September. (Photo: Company)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 9:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India on Tuesday announced the partial restoration of its international flight schedule, which had been curtailed under a “safety pause” following the fatal crash of flight AI171 last month, with some frequencies returning from August 1 and full restoration targeted by October 1.
 
The announcement comes days after India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its preliminary report on the 12 June crash. The report revealed that both engine fuel switches on the Air India Boeing 787 had moved from RUN to CUTOFF seconds after take-off from Ahmedabad, causing a loss of thrust and the subsequent crash. The tragedy killed 241 people on board and 19 on the ground. The cause of the mid-air switch movement remains undetermined.
 
 
“Air India today announced the partial restoration of schedules that were reduced pursuant to its ‘Safety Pause’, taken following the tragic accident of AI171 on 12th June 2025,” the airline said in a statement issued Tuesday evening.
 
“That Pause enabled Air India to perform additional precautionary checks on its Boeing 787 aircraft as well as accommodating longer flying times arising from airspace closures over Pakistan and the Middle East,” it noted.
 
The first phase of the restoration will begin on 1 August and continue through September. During this period, a new route will be introduced: a thrice-weekly flight between Ahmedabad and London Heathrow, replacing the current five-times-weekly Ahmedabad–London Gatwick service.

Also Read

PremiumAir India crashed plane

Datanomics: Pilot error identified as top cause for air accidents

Air India

DGCA orders all airlines to check fuel switches on Boeing 737, 787 aircraft

Boeing

South Korea to order fuel switch checks on Boeing jets after AI171 crash

Campbell Wilson, Campbell, Wilson, Air India CEO

Remain focused: Air India CEO to employees post AI171 crash prelim report

air india plane crash

AI crash: Pilots' association slams 'reckless insinuation of pilot suicide'

 
The airline will also reinstate flights on several curtailed routes. From 16 July, all 24 weekly flights between Delhi and London Heathrow will operate as scheduled. Starting 1 August, Delhi–Zurich will increase from four to five weekly flights, while Delhi–Tokyo Haneda will resume its full seven-weekly schedule. Delhi–Seoul Incheon will return to five weekly flights from 1 September. 
 
However, some routes will continue with reductions. From 1 August, Bengaluru–London Heathrow will drop from six to four weekly flights. Delhi–Paris will be cut from 12 to seven weekly flights and Delhi–Milan from four to three from 16 July.
 
Other European routes like Delhi–Copenhagen, Delhi–Vienna and Delhi–Amsterdam will remain below full frequency until September, with Amsterdam scheduled to return to daily service on 1 August.
 
In North America, multiple routes will operate fewer weekly flights through September. Delhi–Washington remains at three weekly flights, while Delhi–Chicago will operate three weekly in July and four weekly in August. Delhi–San Francisco, Delhi–Toronto, Delhi–Vancouver and Delhi–New York (JFK and Newark) will also continue at reduced frequencies. Mumbai–New York JFK will drop to six weekly flights from 1 August.
 
Flights to Australia are similarly affected. Both Delhi–Melbourne and Delhi–Sydney remain reduced to five times weekly. In Africa, Delhi–Nairobi has resumed service at three weekly flights until 31 August but will be suspended for the entire month of September.
 
Air India confirmed that four routes will remain suspended until 30 September: Amritsar–London Gatwick, Goa (Mopa)–London Gatwick, Bengaluru–Singapore and Pune–Singapore.
 
“As the schedule reductions taken as part of the Safety Pause had been implemented until 31 July and the restoration to full operation is being phased, some services initially planned to operate between 1 August and 30 September will be removed from the schedule,” the airline stated.
 
“Air India is proactively contacting affected passengers to offer re-booking on alternative flights or a full refund, as per their preference,” it added.
 
“With the partial restoration, Air India will operate more than 525 international flights per week on 63 short, long and ultra long-haul routes,” the statement concluded. 
 

More From This Section

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

Firms affected by IPR violations could press criminal charges as victim: SC

Kia Carens

Kia launches first made-in-India EV, Carens Clavis, starting at ₹17.99 lakh

Tesla

EV giant Tesla's Model Y in India to cost more than in US or Europe

Premiumartificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

TVS logistics firm attributes rising efficiency, lower costs to AI adoption

ipo market listing share market

PropShare Titania's ₹473-crore SM Reit IPO set to open on 21 July

Topics : Air India international flights airlines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 9:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon