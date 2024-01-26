Airbus, Tata Group to jointly set up helicopter manufacturing facility

European aerospace company Airbus on Friday announced that it will set up a final assembly line (FAL) for H125 civilian helicopters in India in partnership with the Tata Group. This will be India's first private helicopter manufacturing facility.

"The FAL will take 24 months to set up, and deliveries of the first ‘Made in India’ H125s are expected to commence in 2026. The location of the FAL will be jointly decided by Airbus and the Tata Group," Airbus's statement noted.

Under this partnership, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), a subsidiary of the Tata Group, will set up the facility along with Airbus Helicopters.

The proposed helicopter manufacturing facility will be the second FAL to be established in India by Airbus in partnership with TASL. The two companies are currently building the C295 military transport aircraft FAL in Vadodara, Gujarat.

India currently has fewer than 250 civilian helicopters in service as compared to more than 15,000 that are operating in the US.

"The (helicopter) FAL in India will undertake the integration of the major component assemblies, avionics and mission systems, installation of electrical harnesses, hydraulic circuits, flight controls, dynamic components, fuel system, and the engine. It will also do testing, qualification, and delivery of the H125 to customers in India and the region," Airbus mentioned.

These made-in-India helicopters will also be exported to some of the neighbouring countries.

The announcement regarding the helicopter FAL was made during the two-day visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to India as Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons, said, “The Tata Group is delighted to set up India’s first helicopter assembly facility in the private sector. This facility will have the final assembly line in partnership with Airbus for the world’s bestselling Airbus H125 single-engine helicopter for the Indian as well as export markets.”

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said, “Helicopters are crucial for nation-building. A ‘Made-in-India’ civil helicopter will not only be a symbol of the confident New India but will also unlock the true potential of the helicopter market in the country.”

“This helicopter final assembly line, which we will build together with our trusted partner Tata, is a reaffirmation of Airbus’ commitment to developing the full spectrum of the aerospace ecosystem in India. This will be the second final assembly line Airbus is building in India after the ‘Make in India’ C295 military aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat,” he added.

Along with the transportation of passengers and goods, the H125 can be used for segments such as emergency medical services (HEMS), disaster management, law enforcement, tourism, and aerial work missions.

"Providing last-mile connectivity to remote areas, the H125 will significantly contribute to India's regional connectivity scheme – Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) that will further promote the tourism sector in the country," Airbus noted.