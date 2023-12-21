Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Airtel Business, IntelliSmart to connect 20 mn smart meters with IoT

Bharti Airtel has entered into a strategic partnership with IntelliSmart Infrastructure to connect up to 2 crore smart meters with internet of things technology, the company said on Thursday

Bharti Airtel narrows its revenue gap with Reliance Jio in March quarter

The company said its proprietary platform the "Airtel IoT Hub" will help the utility track and monitor these smart meters with advanced analytics while maintaining extremely high reliability augmented with telco grade security.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 10:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has entered into a strategic partnership with IntelliSmart Infrastructure to connect up to 2 crore smart meters with internet of things technology, the company said on Thursday.
The project is estimated to be executed over a period of next 10 years.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"This marks Airtel's foray into smart metering applications such as head end system, along with Cloud and Analytics. This is the one of the largest deals in the smart metering space in the country and will significantly contribute towards Airtel's fast-growing IoT deployment across sectors," Airtel said in a statement.
The company said its proprietary platform the "Airtel IoT Hub" will help the utility track and monitor these smart meters with advanced analytics while maintaining extremely high reliability augmented with telco grade security.
"IoT is one of the fastest-growing business segments for Airtel Business and, with this deal, we are now strategically positioned to play a pivotal role in driving the government's vision of digitising 250 million conventional meters to smart meters," Airtel Business (India) CEO Ganesh Lakshminarayanan said.
Intellismart Infrastructure MD and CEO Anil Rawal said India's smart metering programme is a significant step taken by the government to modernise the power distribution sector.
"We are confident that the on-boarding of Airtel as a strategic partner will be a significant step towards our goal of creating strong associations to strengthen our infrastructure solution with a resilient and secure cloud-hosted cellular communication network," Rawal said.

Also Read

OneWeb satellite service ready to connect nation from next month: Mittal

Growth prospects, deleveraging to drive gains for Bharti Airtel stock

Bharti Airtel Q1 results: Net profit flat at Rs 1,612 crore, ARPU at Rs 200

Airtel gains 4.8 mn unique 5G customers in 3 states within 1 year of launch

Power distribution co in MP preserves electricity meters of generations

Rolls-Royce begins tests on using hydrogen for commercial airlines

Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor gets bail in ED case related to loan fraud

NIIF to invest Rs 675 crore in GMR's Bhogapuram airport in Andhra Pradesh

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 2,500 crore through basel-III tier-II bonds

X suffers biggest outage since Musk's takeover as over 94k users report it

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bharti Airtel Cloud services smart meters Internet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa Live ScoreDunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon