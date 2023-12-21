Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

NIIF to invest Rs 675 crore in GMR's Bhogapuram airport in Andhra Pradesh

This is part of the financial partnership announced in December 2022 in which NIIF would invest in the equity capital of three airport projects of the GMR group

PM Gatishakti: 3 upcoming airports on fast track to get rail connectivity

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 9:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) will invest Rs 675 crore in GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL), a special purpose vehicle to develop and operate the Bhogapuram International Airport (BIA) in Andhra Pradesh.

The deal involves NIIF, a large investment platform anchored by the Government of India, making a primary investment in the form of Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) which will be issued by GVIAL.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This is part of the financial partnership announced in December 2022 in which NIIF would invest in the equity capital of three airport projects of the GMR group.

Within India, GMR Group manages operations at three airports: Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mopa (Goa’s second airport). Additionally, the group operates two international airports abroad: Cebu in the Philippines and Medan in Indonesia.

This current investment marks NIIF's second foray into airport investments, following its participation in GMR Goa International Airport Limited, which was announced last December.

In the first phase, BIA will have the capacity of handling up to six million passengers annually. Its ultimate capacity will be 40 million passengers per year.

In a statement, Vinod Giri, managing partner (Master Fund), said that the airport will strengthen the aviation infrastructure in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

“NIIF’s investment in GVIAL represents the Fund’s second airport project, underscoring our commitment to participate in the implementation of the Government of India’s ambitious National Infrastructure Pipeline,” he said.

“The new Bhogapuram airport and airport city will help in the transformation of Visakhapatnam and will place it on the global map as the most preferred investment destination. Our growing partnership with NIIF is a further testament of GMR’s credibility as an Airport Infrastructure developer and the future of the Aviation industry in the country,” said GBS Raju, Business Chairman (Airports), GMR Group.

The GMR Group is currently overseeing the expansion of the Delhi and Hyderabad airports, with the completion of the expansion work anticipated by March next year, according to GMR Airports Infrastructure’s annual report for 2022-23. Upon completion of the expansion, the Delhi airport will have the capacity to handle 100 million passengers per annum (MPPA), while the Hyderabad airport will be able to accommodate 34 MPPA.

Also Read

GMR receives Rs 3,215-crore term loan for Vizag International Airport

GMR arranges Rs 4,000-cr loan to construct Vizag international airport

GMR Airports hits over 13-year high; soars 45% in 1 month on solid earnings

GMR Airports purchases 11% more stake in GMR Hyderabad Airport for $100 mn

Delhi airport passenger traffic between April-October highest ever: GMR

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 2,500 crore through basel-III tier-II bonds

X suffers biggest outage since Musk's takeover as over 94k users report it

Parent company Walmart infuses nearly $600 mn in e-commerce giant Flipkart

Credo Brands' IPO gets subscribed 51.85 times on heavy demand from buyers

Blackstone transaction, improving outlook to support Embassy Office Parks

Topics : GMR Airports Airports in India Indian aviation market aviation sector in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 9:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa Live ScoreDunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon